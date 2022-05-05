At least 3 dead in suspected ax attack in Israel city of El’ad



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

At least three people were injured and three others were killed in a suspected ax attack in the Israeli city of L’Ad on Thursday night, the report said.

At least one suspect was involved and fled before police arrived. El’ad is located about 15 miles east of Tel Aviv.

Megan David Adam (MDA) emergency medical response spokeswoman told the Jewish Press that EMTs dispatched to the scene were treating the wounded, including a man in his 40s who was unresponsive and in critical condition with an “infiltrating wound”.

Ukraine has posted a video of fishing from the wreckage of a destroyed Russian helicopter

Some reports indicate that the wounds were caused by an ax attack, but police have not yet confirmed the nature of the wounds.

“Due to the nature of the incident, the Psychotrama and Crisis Response Unit has been dispatched without EMS First Response,” said Rafi Poch, a spokesman for United Hatzalah.

At least three people were killed in the attack, Haaretz reported.

Emergency services have asked residents to stay in their homes while security personnel search for suspects or suspects involved, saying there is a “terrorist fugitive.”

This is a developing story.