At least 5 hurt after shooting, possible smoke bomb on Brooklyn subway platform



NEW YORK — There are reports of a possible explosive device in the subway in Sunset Park.

There’s a heavy police presence at 36th Street and Fourth Avenue where the NYPD is reporting a smoke condition.

At least five people have been injured.

There’s no information on the extent of the injuries, and there are no suspects in custody. Police are searching the subway system for suspect.

The D, N, and R trains are holding in stations in both directions in Brooklyn, and there are other delays as well.

