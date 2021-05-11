At least 7 killed, 16 wounded in Kazan; Putin orders gun control review-World News , Firstpost



Moscow: At least seven individuals had been killed Tuesday, most of them youngsters, in a capturing at a highschool in the central Russian metropolis of Kazan, officers and information company experiences mentioned.

Officers mentioned at least one gunman had been concerned and detained, although there have been unconfirmed experiences of two attackers together with one who had been killed.

A police spokesman mentioned officers had been dispatched to College No. 175 in Kazan, the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, after experiences of photographs being fired.

Newbie footage on social media, apparently filmed from a close-by constructing, confirmed individuals escaping from the varsity by leaping from second-and third-floor home windows, with sounds of gunshots echoing in the schoolyard.

Russia’s Nationwide Anti-Terrorism Committee mentioned seven youngsters had been killed and 16 individuals wounded. The mayor of Kazan mentioned eight individuals had been killed, whereas Russian information companies, citing official sources, mentioned 11 individuals had died.

There have been preliminary experiences of two shooters, with one reportedly barricaded on the fourth ground of the constructing and killed, however officers later mentioned a lone attacker had been accountable.

The Investigative Committee, which probes main crimes in Russia, mentioned a neighborhood resident born in 2001 had been detained in reference to the assault.

Russian President Vladimir Putin known as for a evaluate of gun control legal guidelines after the capturing, whereas the authorities declared a day of mourning for Wednesday.

‘Main tragedy’

Tatarstan regional chief Rustam Minnikhanov arrived on the scene and entered the varsity after it had been declared safe by legislation enforcement.

“We’re deeply saddened that this has occurred,” Minnikhanov mentioned in televised remarks. “It is a main tragedy for our republic.”

He mentioned earlier that 4 boys and three ladies had been amongst these killed.

“Sixteen extra persons are in hospital,” Minnikhanov mentioned, together with 12 youngsters and 4 adults.

He described the detained assailant as a “terrorist” and mentioned the 19-year-old shooter had a license to hold a firearm.

Photos broadcast on state tv confirmed dozens of individuals exterior the varsity with fireplace providers and police autos lining close by streets.

“I used to be in class, I first heard an explosion, then gunshots,” information company TASS(*7*) quoted a pupil as saying.

Elena, a Kazan resident who mentioned she was exterior the varsity, instructed the Echo of Moscow radio station that legislation enforcement was eradicating individuals from exterior the premises.

“Dad and mom are crying, medics are giving out drugs. Individuals are hysterical,” she instructed the radio station.

Putin expressed his “deep condolences” to the victims and ordered a evaluate of gun control laws, the Kremlin mentioned.

“The president gave an order to urgently work out a brand new provision regarding the forms of weapons that may be in civilian palms, bearing in mind the weapon” used in the assault, Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov instructed reporters.

Tight faculty safety

Russia has comparatively few faculty shootings as a result of usually tight safety in schooling services and the problem of shopping for firearms legally, though it’s attainable to register looking rifles.

In November 2019, a 19-year-old pupil in the far japanese city of Blagoveshchensk opened fireplace in his school, killing one classmate and injuring three different individuals earlier than capturing himself lifeless.

In October 2018, a teenage gunman killed 20 individuals on the Kerch technical school in Crimea, the peninsula Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The 18-year-old attacker, who additionally set off explosives in one of many faculty’s buildings, shot himself lifeless on the web site.

He was proven in-camera footage sporting an analogous T-shirt to Eric Harris, one of many killers in the 1999 Columbine Excessive College capturing in the US, which left 13 individuals lifeless.

Putin on the time blamed the assault on “globalisation” and on-line communities devoted to American faculty shootings which promoted “pretend heroes”.

The Crimea shooter, Vladislav Roslyakov, was in a position to legally get hold of a gun license after present process marksmanship coaching and being examined by a psychiatrist.

The capturing led to requires tighter gun control in Russia.

The nation’s FSB safety service says it has prevented dozens of armed assaults on faculties in latest years.

In February final yr, the FSB mentioned it had detained two youngsters on suspicion of plotting an assault on a college in town of Saratov with weapons and home made explosives.