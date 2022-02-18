At least 9 more deaths as 2nd major storm hits north Europe



The second major storm in three days hit northern Europe on Friday, knocking down trees in high winds, disrupting train services and tearing parts off the roof of London’s O2 Arena, killing at least nine people.

The UK Meteorological Service said Hurricane Eunice was moving south of the country with a gust of 122 mph (196 kph), which is considered to be the strongest in England so far. The weather system known as Storm Zeinep in Germany is now hitting the European mainland, with high winds warning issued in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany.

The storm disrupted travel to Britain, shutting down the English Channel port of Dover, closing bridges connecting England and Wales, and halting most trains in and out of London.

At least three people have died in Britain, including a man in southern England who was killed when a car hit a tree, another whose windshield was wrecked in north-west England and a 30-year-old woman died when a tree fell on a car in London. The police said,

In the Netherlands, firefighters say three people have died after falling trees in and around Amsterdam, and a fourth has died after driving with a fallen tree in the northern province of Groningen.

An elderly man died in neighboring Belgium when a strong wind pushed him into a canal in Yapres. A local government worker was killed in Wexford County, Ireland, as he went to respond to a falling tree, local council said.

Hurricane Eunice ripped through the roof with a gust of wind 90 miles per hour from London Arena

The second hurricane to hit Europe this week, the first hurricane, killed at least five people in Germany and Poland. Peter Ines, a meteorologist at the University of Reading in England, cited an unusually strong jet stream over the East Atlantic Ocean as the cause of the storm, with winds approaching 200 miles (321 km) at high altitudes.

“A strong jet stream like this could act as a production line for a storm, creating a new storm every day or two,” Ines said. “There have been many incidents in the recent past when two or more catastrophic storms have swept across the UK and other parts of Europe in the space of a few days.”

The forecast led British authorities to take unusual steps to issue a “red” weather warning – indicating a danger to life – for parts of southern England, including London and Wales, that lasted until the afternoon. A low-level amber warning for gusty winds of 80 mph across England from 5am to 9pm.

Even before the full force of the cyclone hit Britain, Eunice disrupted travel across southern England and Wales, disrupted many train services and canceled numerous flight and ferry services. Several tourist attractions in England, including the Royal Park in London, London Eye, Legoland and Warwick Castle, were closed before the storm.

In the town of Wales in south-west England, winds have shattered the pinnacle of a 19th-century church. In London, a landmark on the south bank of the River Thames, 02 Arena ripped through parts of the roof of what was originally known as the Millennium Dome. Firefighters evacuated 1,000 people from the area.

“I urge all Londoners to stay home, not to take risks and not to travel unless absolutely necessary,” Mayor Sadiq Khan said before the storm.

The Environment Agency has issued 10 severe flood warnings, another indicator of life-threatening weather.

The storm is expected to hit northern Germany later Friday and move eastward overnight. A flood warning was issued off Germany’s North Sea coast on Friday. Meteorologists warned that Friday’s storm could cause more damage than the previous weather system, which triggered an accident that killed at least three people, knocked down trees and damaged roofs and railroads.

Germany’s largest rail operator, Deutsche Welle, canceled all train services in the north of the country on Friday due to the storm.

In the Netherlands, authorities sent a push warning to mobile phone users on Friday afternoon, warning them to stay indoors.

The Dutch Meteorological Institute had earlier issued the highest alert for the coastal region, Code Red and the Orange Code for the rest of the lowlands. The country’s railway company said it would stop all trains across the country from 2pm (1300 GMT). The airline KLM has canceled dozens of flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

In The Hague, strong winds have ripped through the roof of soccer club ADO The Hague. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

At The Cheveningen Beach in The Hague, authorities built sand walls to protect beach bars from storms, and even dozens of surfers ventured into the weather in search of storm-tossed waves.

In Denmark, strong winds have persuaded authorities to ban light vehicles from crossing the Storbelt Tunnel and the bridge connecting the central island of Funen to Zealand, the capital, Copenhagen.

Storm Eunice raised higher concerns because it was likely to create a “sting jet”, a strong wind blowing over a small area that could be more than 100 miles per hour.

An example of this is the Great Storm of 1987, which killed 18 people and uprooted 15 million trees across the UK, according to the Met Office.

Liz Bentley, chief executive of the Royal Meteorological Society, described the incident as “scary”.

“It’s often referred to as a sting-jet because it’s like a hole in the tail as it passes through a storm,” he said. Clouds. “

Train operators across the UK have urged passengers to avoid Friday travel and many services are closed. Airlines have warned of flight delays and cancellations at airports in southern England, including London Heathrow, where hundreds of flights have been canceled.

Frederick Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College who specializes in extreme weather events, says there is no evidence that climate change is leading to more violent storms in Europe.

But he said the damage from such storms has increased as man-made climate change has intensified rainfall.

“The second thing is that sea levels have risen,” said Otto, who is part of the World Weather Attribution, which investigates the link between extreme weather and global warming. “This means that hurricane floods, which also occur during such storms, are () greater and therefore more damaging than when climate change does not occur.”