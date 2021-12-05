At Least One Dead as Indonesia’s Mount Semeru Erupts
At least 13 people were killed and dozens more injured when a volcano erupted in the skies over the Indonesian island of Java on Saturday after the eruption of the Semeru volcano.
At least 41 people have been burnt by the lava flow, Indah Amperavati Masdar, deputy chief of East Java’s Lumajang district near Mount Semeru, told a news conference on Saturday.
The lava almost destroyed the village of Kurahkobokan and caused a bridge to collapse, making it difficult to get out. On Sunday, the BNPB, Indonesia’s Disaster Management Agency, raised the death toll from one to 13.
The head of the agency, Major General Suharyanto, to whom many Indonesians go by the same name, told a news conference on Saturday that evacuation points had been set up in three nearby villages and two sub-districts.
In a statement, the agency said there were reports of “darkness due to fog from volcanic ash” in several areas. But until late Saturday, air travel remained unaffected, the state-owned air navigation company said.
The Volcanic Ash Advisory Center in Darwin, Australia, issued a red aviation warning on Saturday, saying the ash had “detached from the volcano” and was moving southwest and west.
But the state-owned air navigation company, AirNav Indonesia, said in a statement that no airport or flight route was affected by the blast. Still, volcanic ash warned pilots to reach 40,000 feet.
Mount Semeru, which last erupted in January, is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia and the highest mountain in Java. It is one of more than 120 active volcanoes in the country; Hundreds of others are now considered extinct.
