At Least One Dead as Indonesia’s Mount Semeru Erupts

At least 13 people were killed and dozens more injured when a volcano erupted in the skies over the Indonesian island of Java on Saturday after the eruption of the Semeru volcano.

At least 41 people have been burnt by the lava flow, Indah Amperavati Masdar, deputy chief of East Java’s Lumajang district near Mount Semeru, told a news conference on Saturday.

The lava almost destroyed the village of Kurahkobokan and caused a bridge to collapse, making it difficult to get out. On Sunday, the BNPB, Indonesia’s Disaster Management Agency, raised the death toll from one to 13.

The head of the agency, Major General Suharyanto, to whom many Indonesians go by the same name, told a news conference on Saturday that evacuation points had been set up in three nearby villages and two sub-districts.