At least three officers have been killed in a military plane crash in Sudan

Cairo, Sep 10 (IANS) A Sudanese military plane has crashed in the White Nile, south of the capital Khartoum, killing all on board. Officials made the announcement on Friday.

Authorities have exhumed the bodies of three officers, including a lieutenant colonel, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

Efforts are underway to locate other people on board the plane that crashed near Al-Shegilab on Wednesday, the statement said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board.

AP

Krishna Neeraj

Neeraj