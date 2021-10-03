At least two killed, four injured in explosion outside a mosque in Kabuli

An explosion outside a mosque in the center of Kabul killed at least two people on Sunday, a Taliban spokesman said, underscoring the challenge for the country’s new rulers to maintain security after decades of war.

Qari Saeed Khosti, spokesman for the minister of internal affairs, said the blast occurred during a funeral for the mother of a high-ranking Taliban official outside the Idgah mosque in central Kabul. At least four people were also injured in the attack.

“I heard a huge explosion,” said Hasibullah, 45, a resident of Kabul, who was going to collect groceries near the mosque on Sunday. “Everyone was in a panic.” The pavement outside the mosque had already been cleaned with the blood of the victims.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, but it follows a trend of similar attacks carried out by an Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan. The militant group has intensified its campaign of violence in the weeks following the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan and the toppling of the Western-backed government.