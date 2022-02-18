Entertainment

At midnight, Salman Khan did such a tweet about Sajid Nadiadwala and the film, trending ‘Bhai’

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
At midnight, Salman Khan did such a tweet about Sajid Nadiadwala and the film, trending ‘Bhai’
Written by admin
At midnight, Salman Khan did such a tweet about Sajid Nadiadwala and the film, trending ‘Bhai’

At midnight, Salman Khan did such a tweet about Sajid Nadiadwala and the film, trending ‘Bhai’

movie announcement in midnight

movie announcement in midnight

Even after the announcement of the film in the middle of the night and wish on the birthday, his name is trending on Twitter. Let us tell you that some time ago there was news about Salman Khan that the film was not being made, but later Sajid himself disclosed this and told the rumor.

Will be seen with Pooja Hegde

Will be seen with Pooja Hegde

He said that the film will be made in any case. In this film, Pooja Hegde will be seen with Megastar who will be sharing the screen with Salman Khan for the first time. Before this, she will be a part of Housefull 4 with superstar Akshay Kumar.

workfront

workfront

On the workfront, Pooja Hegde is busy with Radheshyam with Prabhas and is all set to explode with the film very soon. Apart from this, she is also going to be seen in many Hindi films in the coming time.

workfront

workfront

On the workfront, apart from Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman Khan is busy with Tiger 3. He is going to be the first to be seen with this film.

tiger 3

tiger 3

It is being speculated that Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 will be released by the end of this year. Apart from this, he is in discussion about films like Kick 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and Dabangg 4.

Fans are very excited

Fans are very excited

Now only time will tell how many big bangs they make in the coming time. Fans are very excited.

READ Also  6 reasons why Ranveer Singh's film 83 is a Must Watch | '83: 6 Reasons Why Ranveer Singh Starrer Kabir Khan's Sports Drama Is A Must Watch

#midnight #Salman #Khan #tweet #Sajid #Nadiadwala #film #trending #Bhai

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment