At midnight, Salman Khan did such a tweet about Sajid Nadiadwala and the film, trending ‘Bhai’

movie announcement in midnight

Even after the announcement of the film in the middle of the night and wish on the birthday, his name is trending on Twitter. Let us tell you that some time ago there was news about Salman Khan that the film was not being made, but later Sajid himself disclosed this and told the rumor.

Will be seen with Pooja Hegde

He said that the film will be made in any case. In this film, Pooja Hegde will be seen with Megastar who will be sharing the screen with Salman Khan for the first time. Before this, she will be a part of Housefull 4 with superstar Akshay Kumar.

workfront

On the workfront, Pooja Hegde is busy with Radheshyam with Prabhas and is all set to explode with the film very soon. Apart from this, she is also going to be seen in many Hindi films in the coming time.

workfront

On the workfront, apart from Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman Khan is busy with Tiger 3. He is going to be the first to be seen with this film.

tiger 3

It is being speculated that Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 will be released by the end of this year. Apart from this, he is in discussion about films like Kick 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and Dabangg 4.

Fans are very excited

Now only time will tell how many big bangs they make in the coming time. Fans are very excited.