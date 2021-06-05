At Once Diminished and Dominating, Trump Prepares for His Next Act

WASHINGTON — Donald J. Trump, the previous president of the USA, commutes to New York Metropolis from his New Jersey golf membership to work out of his workplace in Trump Tower a minimum of as soon as every week, slipping in and out of Manhattan with out attracting a lot consideration.

The place isn’t as he left it. Lots of his longtime staff are gone. So are a lot of the members of the family who as soon as labored there with him and a number of the fixtures of the place, like his former lawyer Michael D. Cohen, who’ve since turned on him. Mr. Trump works there, principally alone, with two assistants and a couple of physique males.

His political operation has additionally dwindled to a ragtag group of former advisers who’re nonetheless on his payroll, paying homage to the bare-bones forged of characters that helped raise a political neophyte to his unlikely victory in 2016. Most of them go days or even weeks with out interacting with Mr. Trump in individual.

However as he heads to the North Carolina Republican conference on Saturday evening, in what’s billed because the resumption of rallies and speeches, Mr. Trump is each a diminished determine and an outsized presence in American life, with a outstanding — and many say harmful — maintain on his celebration.