At Salzburg, Don Giovanni Gets No Pleasure From Seducing

SALZBURG, Austria – “Chi son io, tu non saprai,” said director Romeo Castellucci in a recent interview in the lobby of the main theater of the Salzburg Festival. He smiled and motioned to an interpreter, who gave the translation: “You will never know who I am. “

The line is part of the main character’s entry line in Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” and announces the strangeness and ambiguity of the work, the way it oscillates between comedy and tragedy. Few directors seem better able to explore and honor its mysteries than Castellucci, who has emerged from the world of experimental theater to produce a continuing series of abstract and enigmatic opera productions.

His staging of “Don Giovanni” is therefore a much awaited encounter between the work and the director. Its premiere on July 26 will be broadcast live on Austrian TV and the August 7 performance will be shown online.

Also eagerly awaited is the first collaboration from scratch between Castellucci and conductor Teodor Currentzis, who have separately provided some of the Salzburg Festival’s most acclaimed events in recent years. Their “Giovanni” will be unusual – with collapsing churches, falling cars and pianos, a living rat and other extreme imagery. But Markus Hinterhäuser, artistic director of Salzburg, said it was not just inflammatory.