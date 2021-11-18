At Summit, U.S., Canada and Mexico Will Address Migration

WASHINGTON – President Biden will host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the White House on Thursday, a political mission aimed at finding a deal amid trade disputes, accusations of US protectionism and growing concerns. Migration to the US-Mexico border.

The return of the summit after a five-year hiatus during the Trump administration reflects a growing appetite among North American leaders for a sense of strategic and economic unity in the face of growing competition in Asia and Europe.

The meeting also marks a turning point for the United States, as the collapse of the global supply chain and the massive movement of people across the United States make the cooperation between Mexico and Canada even more important than ever.

The three senior administration officials said Wednesday that leaders will discuss creating more humane ways to shelter or create jobs for migrants displaced by climate change or human trafficking, but will not discuss policies that have become flashpoints for immigration workers, including some forcing programs. Asylum seekers should stay in Mexico while their cases are pending.