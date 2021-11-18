At Summit, U.S., Canada and Mexico Will Address Migration
WASHINGTON – President Biden will host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the White House on Thursday, a political mission aimed at finding a deal amid trade disputes, accusations of US protectionism and growing concerns. Migration to the US-Mexico border.
The return of the summit after a five-year hiatus during the Trump administration reflects a growing appetite among North American leaders for a sense of strategic and economic unity in the face of growing competition in Asia and Europe.
The meeting also marks a turning point for the United States, as the collapse of the global supply chain and the massive movement of people across the United States make the cooperation between Mexico and Canada even more important than ever.
The three senior administration officials said Wednesday that leaders will discuss creating more humane ways to shelter or create jobs for migrants displaced by climate change or human trafficking, but will not discuss policies that have become flashpoints for immigration workers, including some forcing programs. Asylum seekers should stay in Mexico while their cases are pending.
Asked how the issue of migration could be discussed without mentioning those programs, an official in the administration said they could not discuss pending court cases.
Officials spoke to reporters anonymously to outline details of the summit.
“At the end of the day, coming together will make the right impression,” said Tony Payne, director of the Mexico Center at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. “The bad news is that the problems are many and thorny.”
No agreement is expected on the ongoing differences over how each country handled its trade commitments. Since Mr. Biden took office, details of Trump-era amendments to the so-called North American Free Trade Agreement, known as the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement, have been disputed. The agreement seeks to update Mexico’s labor laws, promote more vehicle production in North America, and open up the Canadian market to American dairy farmers.
In recent weeks, the Canadian government has argued that tax credits offered to U.S. consumers who purchase American-made electric vehicles violate the agreement. Speaking to reporters at a news conference on Monday, Mr Trudeau said the Biden administration’s procurement-US code of conduct was “counterproductive” to boosting trade between the two countries.
“This is an issue that I have already highlighted many times with President Biden, and it will certainly be part of the important conversation we will have this weekend,” Mr Trudeau said.
For its part, the Biden administration has accused the Canadian government of favoritism towards Canadian dairy producers and expressed concern that Mexico’s energy policies are unfairly benefiting state-owned companies. Administrative officials said Wednesday that Mr. Biden plans to ratify USMCA provisions in support of labor rights protection, referring to the dispute that was settled against Mexico earlier this year.
Officials expect an agreement on vaccine sharing. Leaders in Canada and Mexico will agree to share “millions” of doses with poorer countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, an official said. The three countries will sign an agreement to reduce methane emissions by 75 percent in the oil and gas industry by 2030 and form a working group to address supply chain issues.
Mr. There will be more delicate discussions with Lopez Obrador. Mexico, a longtime underdog in relation to its neighbors, has made significant gains in a year that has seen an influx of epidemics from Latin America. Mr Biden had to rely heavily on Mexico to stop the flow of people along the southwestern border and otherwise to accommodate the thousands of migrants heading north.
For Biden officials, the importance of maintaining strong Mexican enforcement became clear in September, when thousands of Haitians crossed the border into Texas.
“The situation has changed the balance of power between the Mexican government and the US government,” said Duncan Wood, vice president of strategy at the Wilson Center. The Mexican official, Mr. Wood, said, “I know they can hurt the Biden administration, and they know the Biden administration knows this.”
Min. With Biden’s dependence on Mexico, the future of Mr. Lopez has fallen into the hands of Obrador, who has sharply criticized the United States and pursued policies that contradict American interests.
Mr. Lopez Obrador’s government has sought to imprison university professors, cut funding for civic bodies, attacked journalists by name in national news conferences, and introduced constitutional reforms to ensure the dominance of state-owned power companies in Mexico’s energy market.
“They consider Mexico seriously important for their many high-profile goals, the biggest of which is of course immigration,” Roberta S. Jacobson, who had previously served as ambassador to Mexico and had spent four months as Mr Biden’s border coordinator, said. . “But I think they see Mexico just as much, at best, as a very complicated partner, and worst of all, as unreliable about the things they care about.”
Mexican leader urges President Donald Trump not to interfere in Mexican affairs While praising Trump, Mr. Biden has taken a more openly confrontational stance on U.S. policies since taking office.
Earlier this week, Mr Lopez Obrador denounced US sanctions on Cuba as “vile” and attacked the Biden administration for helping to fund Mexican media groups described as “opposition publications”. (The president has previously said that American financing for Mexican civil society is “like driving a coupe mentality.”)
During a visit to Mexico in the summer, Vice President Kamala Harris met Shri. Lopez met Obrador and has since been seen as the inner guardian of that relationship. Mr. Lopez Obrador will meet with Mr. Biden on Thursday morning before a bilateral meeting.
Ken Salazar is the Ambassador of Mexico Expressly expressed “Serious concerns” about energy reforms designed to drive a state-controlled power company rather than private companies. But the administration has remained largely silent on Mr Lopez Obrador’s provocations, and Mr Salazar, in an interview with the Times in September, made clear his assessment of the Mexican president’s treatment of civil society and the media.
“The freedom of the press from President Biden is invaluable,” said Mr Salazar. “I’m sure we’ll have a conversation on some of these issues.”
Mr. Lopez Obrador has taken the opportunity to push his own agenda for his part, especially on security issues.
According to officials in both countries, the Mexican government has been delaying the issuance of visas to several agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration for months, awaiting permission to work in the country.
The delay was partly a response to the arrest of a former Mexican defense minister at the Los Angeles airport late last year on drug trafficking charges at the end of Mr Trump’s term, officials said, adding that the decision sparked a high level of outrage. Mexican government.
During a discussion on security cooperation after Mr Biden took office, Mexico asked Mexican security agents to work in the country, along with local law enforcement officials, to combat US arms smuggling south of the border.
The Biden administration agreed to the proposal, and in the coming weeks, officials expect DEA agents to be released in Mexico and Mexican officials to travel to the United States.
Roberto Velasco, the Mexican foreign ministry’s chief executive for North America, said in an interview that the move was made by Mr. Lopez is part of Obrador’s “focus on a security cooperation approach that was mutually beneficial and takes into account the priorities of both countries.”
Natalie Kitrof Report from Mexico City. Zolan Kanno-Young Contributed from Washington.
