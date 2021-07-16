At the British Open, Tony Finau Shuts Out a Sense of Frustration

Finau’s perspective on these results is different from most. He remembers 14 years as a golf professional, half of which he considers an ordeal, the other half a gratifying achievement.

Raised on municipal golf courses, Finau turned down college basketball scholarships to become a golf pro at the age of 17. Seven years later, he finally secured a spot on the PGA Tour. This spring, after finishing second at the Genesis Invitational and tied for second at the Farmers Insurance Open, Finau was asked if these results were among the most difficult he has endured.

He shook his head.

“I spent seven years playing mini-round golf, I know what it feels like when you don’t even have a place to play and you don’t make any money,” he said. declared. “Taking second place on the PGA Tour is tough, but not when you compare it to what life is really like outside of the PGA Tour.”

Finau added: “People make a big deal that I don’t win. People want me to win and expect me to win, and that’s great. That’s life and it made me harder. I want to win too. But in order to do that, I have to keep putting my name near the top, shutting out the noise, and playing the best I can every time I’m there.

He planned to approach the finals of the Open in the same way this weekend.

“I still consider my life and my game to be a glass half full,” said Finau, his attitude undoubtedly reinforced by the more than $ 23 million he has earned as a professional golfer. “I feel like I’m getting more and more used to being in the spotlight and playing well in these situations on a regular basis. Life is a great teacher.

“I’ve had a lot of tight calls in major championships. To finally be able to finish one and make it as the Open Championship Golf Champion of the Year would be extremely special. “