At the Britney Spears hearing, this Twitter feed shocked the world

“I’ve never been so nervous for a court hearing that I wasn’t a lawyer,” Nicholson said.

The plan: Each of the five will take copious notes, drop one at a time, in 15-minute intervals, pull their phone out of the bag and tweet as quickly as they can.

One hiccup:

“We were in the worst case in the courtroom,” recalled Mr. Nicholson. “Far right corner, nowhere near the aisle. The clerk obscured our view.”

Some of them could not judge or screen for remote appearances. Did not make any difference. The doors closed, and the plan swung into action.

Mr. Nicholson gestured to run out of the courtroom, one by one, measuring the time on the clock. Information flowed in, and followers hung up on every word.

After an hour or so, Mr. Nicholson was the only member of the military in the room. Judge Brenda Penney announced her decision: Mr. Spears will be suspended as custodian of the property with immediate effect. Journalists tried to leave the room to report the news to the outside world, but Judge Penny stopped them, saying she would soon let everyone out on vacation.

Mr. Nicholson couldn’t even go. His phone remained switched off. The feed turned dark. On the street, more than a hundred #FreeBritney protesters waited in near silence. Ms. Shrewsbury and Ms. Rojas, Ms. Koontz and Ms. Joined out with Lagarenne.