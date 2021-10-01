At the Britney Spears hearing, this Twitter feed shocked the world
LOS ANGELES – More than 50 members of the media took their seats in Courtroom 217 of the Stanley Mosque Courthouse here Wednesday afternoon, all set for court-set restrictions to control a much-anticipated hearing about the conservatism that controls Britney Spears’ life. agreed to comply.
There is no laptop in the court room. No phone is visible during the proceedings. No attempt to communicate with others outside the courtroom in real time. Violators will be removed expeditiously.
For those eager to witness and understand whether Spears’ father will be removed as her mentor, as asked by the singer, what appears to be a frustratingly long wait to hear this afternoon. That would be what happened inside.
But, then, minutes after the Los Angeles Superior Court clerk ended his roll call, snippets, seemingly from inside the room, began trickling in on the @BritneyLawArmy Twitter account.
For the next hour, the Twitter feed became the source of real-time information during the pivotal hearings, being tracked both by mysterious media outlets unable to speak to their own reporters and hundreds of Free Britney fans outside.
How did he manage to pull it off?
In interviews on Thursday, members of the Brittany Law Army described how the group, all five friends committed to seeing Ms. Spears enjoy the freedom, plotted their Judicial Ocean’s 11: A Streamlined “Friend System”, Which allowed them to disseminate as much information as possible. As soon as possible without violating the very strict rules of the court.
“It certainly wouldn’t have worked without all five of us,” said Marilyn Shrewsbury, 32, an attorney who focuses on civil rights cases in Louisville, Ky.
Army, which includes Ms. Shrewsbury; two other lawyers, Angela Rojas, 30, and Samuel Nicholson, 30; Raven Koontz, 23, a legal assistant; And Emily Lagren, 34, a recruiting consultant in and around Louisville, flew into Los Angeles on Tuesday. That evening they sat outside, planning the final logistics as they ate street tacos, drank beer and smoked chains.
“we Huh From Kentucky,” Ms Shrewsbury said.
All four women identify as lifelong Britney fans, but Mr. Nicholson was the driving force.
“From a civil rights litigation standpoint, Sam really piqued my interest,” Ms Shrewsbury said.
The New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears” prompted the group to reform what they saw as a lack of coherent information available to the public within what they described as the “horrible treatment” of Ms.
On Wednesday, they reached the entrance of the courtroom at 7.30 am hoping to secure five of the 11 seats allotted to the public on a first-come-first-served basis. Another 54 seats were reserved for members of the media. Only one person, a New York Times reporter, appeared before them.
At 11 a.m. he was given red raffle tickets that ensured him a spot in the courtroom. When the hearing began at 13:00, members of the public were told they would have to turn off their phones in front of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy. And then put them in magnetically closed bags that could be opened when they left.
“I’ve never been so nervous for a court hearing that I wasn’t a lawyer,” Nicholson said.
The plan: Each of the five will take copious notes, drop one at a time, in 15-minute intervals, pull their phone out of the bag and tweet as quickly as they can.
One hiccup:
“We were in the worst case in the courtroom,” recalled Mr. Nicholson. “Far right corner, nowhere near the aisle. The clerk obscured our view.”
Some of them could not judge or screen for remote appearances. Did not make any difference. The doors closed, and the plan swung into action.
Mr. Nicholson gestured to run out of the courtroom, one by one, measuring the time on the clock. Information flowed in, and followers hung up on every word.
After an hour or so, Mr. Nicholson was the only member of the military in the room. Judge Brenda Penney announced her decision: Mr. Spears will be suspended as custodian of the property with immediate effect. Journalists tried to leave the room to report the news to the outside world, but Judge Penny stopped them, saying she would soon let everyone out on vacation.
Mr. Nicholson couldn’t even go. His phone remained switched off. The feed turned dark. On the street, more than a hundred #FreeBritney protesters waited in near silence. Ms. Shrewsbury and Ms. Rojas, Ms. Koontz and Ms. Joined out with Lagarenne.
When Judge Penny left the courtroom, a barrage of tweets started pouring in.
“Judge Penny: My order to suspend Jamie Spears will remain in full force and effect until a hearing on the expulsion,” Mr Nicholson wrote.
The crowd was accompanied by four other members of the army.
“Actually the moment Sam tweeted that Jamie was suspended, everyone started raving about it,” Ms Shrewsbury said. “We were in shock for the full 45 seconds.”
Julia Jacobs contributed reporting.
#Britney #Spears #hearing #Twitter #feed #shocked #world
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.