At the last moment a man stays in Banaras – Akhilesh Yadav’s taunt on PM Modi’s visit, BJP leader said – If Jinnah had been there, he would have distributed sweets

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has taunted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Varanasi. After this, the reaction of BJP leader has also come on this.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Kashi Vishwanath temple on a two-day visit. Dedicating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to the nation, PM Modi told the importance of the ancient city and said that only Damru Wale Baba runs here. Not only this, PM Narendra Modi said that Kashi is indestructible and no one could harm it. Before the elections, BJP leaders have started making this visit of PM Modi a big event. This is the reason why there is a strong reaction from the opposition parties on this.

When Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav was asked about PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi, he had said, ‘It is a very good thing that the Prime Minister is currently in Banaras. His program continues for three months, not one month, and it is a very good thing that he stays there. That place is going to live. Stays in Banaras for the last time. CM Yogi Adityanath’s OSD Abhishek Kaushik has shared this video of Akhilesh Yadav.

Sharing the video, Abhishek wrote, ‘Such an intention about India’s successful Prime Minister Modi ji, popular all over the world? ‘He stays in Banaras only at the last moment.’ Do you guys consider this statement to be apologetic?’ UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh wrote, ‘Akhilesh Yadav is shocked to see such a grand form of Kashi. Had Jinnah’s idol been unveiled somewhere, he would have jumped with joy and distributed sweets from house to house.

User JP Sharma wrote, ‘I request you to also get a bottleneck task force installed in the entire campus. Because as soon as the elections are approaching, the bottleneck gang has become active. User Ram Singh Patel wrote, ‘Akhilesh ji is getting a lot of attention. Somewhere, BJP is not afraid of Akhilesh Yadav itself. Let’s now accept what is lacking in it – Ab ki baar SP Sarkar.

Famous Prime Minister of India popular all over the world @narendramodi Such intention towards G? “He stays in Banaras only at the last moment.” Do you consider this statement excusable? pic.twitter.com/5OBIod4A8j — Abhishek Kaushik (@_AKKaushik) December 13, 2021

A user named Jai Ram Pandey wrote, ‘You guys are shocked. Because you guys have nothing for five years. Modi is going to remove devotees as devotees of God. A user named Ram Verma writes, ‘BJP has done nothing but the politics of religion and people have no other hope from you. Only few days are left for you people to come to power.