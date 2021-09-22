At the Ryder Cup, the fans are part of the show

The nature of fans is that the opposite side doesn’t always agree. “Crenshaw at Brookline got the fans excited,” said Andrew “Chubby” Chandler, a longtime agent for the players on the European Tour. “It was a very unpleasant atmosphere. It was as volatile as I had ever seen in the Ryder Cup.”

Crenshaw, for his part, does not deny that he played for the crowd. “I’m guilty of getting the fans excited,” he said. “I was walking out in my car, and I could see a whole bunch of fans and I would raise a hand. They would accept it. But it was exactly what Save was doing in Spain.”

That last Ryder Cup was in 1997 at Valderrama Golf Club in Spain. The Europeans won that competition by one point with Ballesteros as the team’s captain.

Playing in the Ryder Cup, especially for first time participants, is difficult. Chandler noted the noise on the first tee, saying, “The one thing that cheaters don’t know and expect is how upset they are.” “They’ve played in all the majors, and they’d be more nervous than that. I could never have imagined Darren Clarke [a five-time Ryder Cup player] Will be so nervous at the driving range and then birdie in the first three holes. “

This year’s European captain Padraig Harrington cited the need for experience in selecting his team. “Big guys bring something, but small people bring a huge amount of passion,” he said. “They light a fire in the team room for the old men. You know the youngsters can play. But you need those veterans too. There’s a balancing point.”

Changes have been made to the course at the Whistling Strait, such as leveling of steep mounds, widening carriageways and concessions on an adjacent course that will not be in use during the competition, allowing people to move more easily under COVID protocols. For, said Jason Mengel, Ryder Cup director. But what matters most this year is that the fans will be in person.

“People haven’t rooted for their country for a long time,” Waugh said. “The spirits of animals are high.”