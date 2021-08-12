At the Scene of the Dixie Fire

GREENVILLE – After the Dixie fire ravaged this remote mountain town, Mike Savala learned that his house was, miraculously, still standing. He did not know the fate of his two cats.

“I asked the cops to raise my window so they could get out, but I hope they did,” he told me on Sunday as he carefully opened the door. from his home for the first time since his evacuation four days earlier.

The animals were nowhere to be found.

Savala, 40, a fire truck captain, is among hundreds of residents of rural communities affected by the Dixie fire, some of whom are beginning to try to pick up the pieces of their lives, while remaining in a state of limbo under foggy skies and persistent evacuation orders.

At the end of last week, I traveled to northeast California to cover the blaze that by Wednesday had razed more than 500,000 acres and became the second largest in US history. State. I arrived early in the morning under a thick cloud of smoke in Quincy, a town 160 miles north of Sacramento.