At the Texas Capitol, a Day for Arrest Warrants, Not Legislation



After Tuesday’s vote, Texas House chairman Dade Phelan signed the 52 civilian arrest warrants to initiate the roundup. In addition to Mr. Black and his team, members of the Texas Department of Public Safety could also be dispatched statewide to visit the homes and businesses of absent members and accompany them back to Austin.

After staying in Washington, DC, for the first 30-day session, many Democrats are said to be back in Texas, but they seemed ready to continue their resistance against the ballot bill and other conservative measures the governor has brought forward. included in both sessions.

“Every day that the House cannot move forward on these voters’ bills and other measures is a good day,” said Chris Turner, the Democratic leader, who received his mandate by email. He described the special session as a “30-day campaign advertisement” for Mr Abbott’s re-election campaign, adding: “At the moment, we are not interested in participating.”

Representative Celia Israel, an Austin real estate agent elected to the House in 2014, returned to the capital from Washington on Monday evening, aware that she could be considered a fugitive in the eyes of Republicans.

“Today was garbage day,” she said. “I took out the trash, I looked both sides of the street. The coast was clear.

When asked if she was planning to return to the bedroom, she responded with a loud ‘No no’ and said, ‘I didn’t sacrifice my things, my family time and just crispy tacos. to get down to walk on the house floor and help them flatter 5% of the electorate.

She added: “This is a civil matter. I did not commit any crime.

The Texas House decision to bring lawmakers together came hours after the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court, acting on a petition from Mr Abbott and Mr Phelan, overturned an earlier ruling on the matter.