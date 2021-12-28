At the time of depositing the money, he would have signed the withdrawal form, the story of 5 crore fraud

A case of fraud has come to light in Chhapra, Bihar. Let us inform that an agent of the post office absconded with crores of rupees of the depositors. This case is of Daulatganj locality of Bhagwan Bazar police station area of ​​Chhapra. Where a person named Dheeraj Aggarwal used to work to deposit people’s money in the main post office. Surprisingly, Dheeraj used to get people to sign the withdrawal form only while depositing the money.

People did not even ask for passbook from him because of faith: Depositing agent Dheeraj used to run a savings agency in the name of his elderly mother. It is being said that the accused has become arrogant with an amount of around 5 crores. The victims have complained to the police regarding this. The investigation of the matter is started. Let us tell you that in about 10 years people had got more faith in the accused. In such a situation, the depositors did not even ask for the passbook of their account from him.

Apart from this, people used to sign on the plain form of withdrawal of money and hand it over even before the appreciation of deposit was over. Taking advantage of the trust of the people, Dheeraj escaped from his house along with his family. When the depositors came to know about it, they could not believe it. Many depositors began searching for their passbooks and went home and searched. Some people even got their passbook there, but money was manipulated in it.

In this case, a depositor GP Tiwari (retired professor) informed Saran SP Santosh Kumar about this fraud. After which he lodged a complaint with Bhagwan Bazar police station along with necessary documents. At the same time, the SP told in the media that there is information about fraud from many depositors, but only one victim has come to me, and action will be taken in this matter when people come.

The elder brother is getting the punishment for the misdeeds of the brother: The fraud agent used to work in post office savings schemes for more than 10 years. Dheeraj’s elder brother Pankaj Aggarwal informed that he lives separately. The depositors are threatening him because of his patience. Due to the fear of people, he is not able to open his shop.