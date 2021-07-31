At the time of marriage, Zaid Darbar had placed a condition in front of Gauhar, after 7 months said – ‘If you do not agree, then the marriage will break’

New Delhi. In December last year, actress Gauhar Khan married Zaid Darbar. Gauahar and Zaid’s wedding was in the news the most. The pictures and videos of each and every function of both the weddings became fiercely viral on social media. Due to Corona, only family members and close relatives were able to attend their marriage. There is a lot of craze among the fans regarding the pairing of both. Gauahar Khan was seen in the recently released film 14 Phere. During the promotion of which he also made many revelations about his life.

After 7 months, Gauhar Khan talks about marriage

During the promotion of the film ’14 Phere’, Gauahar Khan told a surprising thing about her marriage with Zaid Darbar in an interview. Gauhar told that at the last moment of marriage, Zaid Darbar had put a condition in front of him.

Gauhar even said that ‘if she did not agree to the condition, then maybe Zaid would have refused the marriage. In fact, at the time of marriage, Zaid had told Gauahar that he would manage her work schedule for her, but if she did not apply henna in the wedding, he would not marry her.

Also read- Actress Kiara Advani is fond of expensive shoes and clothes, wins hearts of people with her style

Went on the shooting of the film only after marriage

Gauahar told that ‘Zaid wanted him to definitely apply mehndi in the wedding. The very next day after the wedding, Gauahar went to Lucknow to shoot for her film 14 Phere. Not only this, Zaid along with Gauahar also accompanied him for the shooting of the film. Gauahar told that Zaid is very supportive. He supports her in every work and understands everything very well.

Also read- Lalita Pawar was born outside the temple, one slap changed the entire life of the actress

An anecdote told about the film ’14 Phere’

Gauahar also shared his anecdote about the film ’14 Phere’. Gauahar Khan told that ‘The mehndi in her hands in the film is her wedding. Gauhar said that she does not know what plan Allah has made. Gauahar told that during the shooting she had only wedding scenes, so she did not face any problem in doing those scenes in the shooting. Let me tell you, recently Gauahar Khan appeared in the web series ‘Tadav’. People also liked his character a lot.

#time #marriage #Zaid #Darbar #condition #front #Gauhar #months #agree #marriage #break