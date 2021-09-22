At the United Nations, Biden calls for diplomacy, not conflict, but some suspect

But in private, some officials acknowledge the growing similarities. The US-British agreement to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines is clearly an attempt to re-establish naval balance in the Pacific, as China expands its territorial claims and threatens Taiwan. The United States is also attempting to block Chinese access to sophisticated technology and Western communication systems.

“The future belongs to those who give their people the ability to breathe free, not those who want to suffocate their people with an iron-handed authoritarianism,” Mr Biden said, no doubt about it. that what they meant. “The authoritarians of the world, they want to announce the end of the era of democracy, but they are wrong.”

Hours after Mr Biden left the stage, Mr Xi also addressed the General Assembly in a pre-recorded video, rejecting the US portrayal of his government as oppressive and expansionist, saying he wants peaceful development for all people. support.

Mr. Xi’s language was restrained, and like Mr. Biden he did not name his country’s main rival, but he did give a clear indication of China’s anger over the Australian submarine deal. “The world must reject the practice of making small circles or zero-sum games,” he said, adding that international disputes need to be handled “through dialogue and cooperation based on quality and mutual respect.”

He also announced that his country would stop building “new coal-fired power projects abroad,” ending one of the dirtiest fossil-fuel programs ever. China is by far the largest financier of coal-fired power plants.

Mr Biden’s debut at the annual opening of the UN General Assembly in New York was muted by the pandemic. Many national leaders did not participate, and there were some large receptions and the relentless traffic standoff that has traditionally marked the September ritual.

He stayed only a few hours and met only one colleague there: Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister of Australia. Later in the day, in Washington, Mr Biden met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the second participant in the submarine deal.