At the United Nations, Biden calls for diplomacy, not conflict, but some suspect

President Biden, fighting growing doubts among America’s allies about his commitment to working with him, called on Tuesday to call for “relentless diplomacy” on climate change, the pandemic and efforts to blunt the growing influence of autocratic nations. in his first address to the United Nations. Like China and Russia.
In a 30-minute address in the halls of the General Assembly, Mr Biden called for a new era of global action, making the case that the heat of wildfire, extreme heat and a resurgence of the coronavirus require a new era of unity .
“Our security, our prosperity and our freedoms are intertwined like never before,” Biden said, emphasizing that the United States and its Western allies will remain important partners.
But he made little mention of the global discord that stirred his own actions, including the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan as the Taliban took control 20 years later. And he made no mention of his administration’s attack with France, one of America’s closest allies, which had been scuttled in a secret submarine deal with Australia to counter China’s influence in the Pacific.
Those two foreign policy crises, sharply different in nature, have led some US partners to question Mr. Biden’s commitment to empowering traditional alliances, with some publicly accusing them of former President Donald J. Trump’s “America First” approach, though wrapped in far more inclusive language.
Throughout his speech, Mr Biden never uttered the word “China”, although his efforts to redirect US competition and national security policy are designed to counter Beijing’s growing influence. But he ended his discussion with a series of options that essentially boiled down to supporting democracy over autocracy, with President Xi Jinping of China and Vladimir V. A rarely veiled critique of both Putin.
“We are not demanding – put it again, we are not asking for – a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs,” he said. Nevertheless, describing what he called a “changing point in history”, he spoke of the need to choose whether new technologies were used as “a force to empower the people or to deepen oppression”. as will be done. At one point he explicitly mentioned targeting Uighurs in the Xinjiang region of western China.
Senior aides to the president, at least publicly, have been rejecting the idea that China and the United States, with the world’s largest economies, were dividing the world into opposing camps, countering each other’s influence. Were looking for allies to do, as once did the US and the Soviet Union. He has argued that relations with Beijing, in contrast to the Cold War rivalry with Moscow, are marked by deep economic interdependence and some areas of common interest, from the climate to the inclusion of North Korea’s nuclear program.
But in private, some officials acknowledge the growing similarities. The US-British agreement to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines is clearly an attempt to re-establish naval balance in the Pacific, as China expands its territorial claims and threatens Taiwan. The United States is also attempting to block Chinese access to sophisticated technology and Western communication systems.
“The future belongs to those who give their people the ability to breathe free, not those who want to suffocate their people with an iron-handed authoritarianism,” Mr Biden said, no doubt about it. that what they meant. “The authoritarians of the world, they want to announce the end of the era of democracy, but they are wrong.”
Hours after Mr Biden left the stage, Mr Xi also addressed the General Assembly in a pre-recorded video, rejecting the US portrayal of his government as oppressive and expansionist, saying he wants peaceful development for all people. support.
Mr. Xi’s language was restrained, and like Mr. Biden he did not name his country’s main rival, but he did give a clear indication of China’s anger over the Australian submarine deal. “The world must reject the practice of making small circles or zero-sum games,” he said, adding that international disputes need to be handled “through dialogue and cooperation based on quality and mutual respect.”
He also announced that his country would stop building “new coal-fired power projects abroad,” ending one of the dirtiest fossil-fuel programs ever. China is by far the largest financier of coal-fired power plants.
Mr Biden’s debut at the annual opening of the UN General Assembly in New York was muted by the pandemic. Many national leaders did not participate, and there were some large receptions and the relentless traffic standoff that has traditionally marked the September ritual.
He stayed only a few hours and met only one colleague there: Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister of Australia. Later in the day, in Washington, Mr Biden met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the second participant in the submarine deal.
Last week, the three countries revealed the nuclear submarine deal they had secretly negotiated. Australia said it was abandoning a previous deal to build conventionally powered submarines to France, angering French leaders, who felt betrayed by their allies. The surprise announcements tied the Australian defense more closely to that of the United States – a drastic change for a country that had a few years ago aimed to avoid taking sides in the US-Chinese rivalry.
As of Tuesday, the last time Mr Biden had seen Mr Johnson and Mr Morrison was at a Group of 7 summit meeting in June, when they were deep in talks that were hidden from French President Emmanuel Macron, who was in the same competition.
There were no talks on Tuesday between Mr Biden and Mr Macron, who were so furious over the submarine deals, and the silence of his close aides, that he recalled the French ambassador from Washington, had no precedent in more than 240. years of relations, as well as the envoy to Australia. It was unclear whether there were simply scheduling difficulties preventing the two people from getting on the phone, or if it was intentionally difficult to reach Mr Macron.
Mr Biden’s speech sounded a lot like what he would have said before the Taliban took Kabul without resistance, and before the axis of Asia disrupted relations with Europe.
The president has bristled, aides say, when the French have compared him to his predecessor, as French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters on Tuesday over Mr Trump’s approach to dealing with allies. The “spirit” of “still remains the same” under Mr Biden.
Other aides have objected to how Mr Biden set an August 31 deadline for withdrawal from Afghanistan – with minimal consultation, they argue. (The White House tells a different story, arguing that NATO allies were consulted solely.)
Afghanistan’s deadline would likely only create murmurs in the back room if the country’s rapid collapse for the Taliban had been predicted. Instead, the scramble to airlift foreigners in August and the Afghans who helped them created an image of American recklessness.
Mr Biden on Tuesday tried to turn to the bigger picture – “we have ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan,” he said – making the case that the United States is now facing challenges such as the climate crisis, cyberattacks and pandemics. was free to confront. . And it delivered a message of reconciliation far greater than its predecessor, which despised alliances, insulted friends and opponents alike, and at various moments threatened military action against North Korea and Iran.
Mr Biden said, “US military power should be our tool of last resort, not our first,” and should not be used as an answer to every problem the world sees.
He has run through a number of international arrangements and institutions over the past eight months, including the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization. He talked about running for a seat on the United States’ United Nations Human Rights Council and renegotiated the Iran nuclear deal, both of which Mr Trump pulled out.
In fact, Iran was the focus of much of the back-room diplomacy, as its new foreign minister, Hossein Amir Abdullahian, met with European leaders who urged a return to nuclear talks in Vienna that ended in June. Iranian officials indicated that talks were likely to resume in the coming weeks.
But US and European officials expect the government of Iran’s new President Ibrahim Raisi to move closer to producing bomb-grade uranium than ever before to pressure the West to seek a higher price for returning to the deal.
Mr Raisi did not come to New York, but he gave a fiery speech by video. “Today, the world doesn’t care about ‘America First’ or ‘America is Back,'” he said. “The sanctions are America’s new way of war with the countries of the world,” he said. But he did not rule out a return to the agreement – in exchange for sanctions relief.
Mr Biden cited the coronavirus pandemic as a prime example of the need for peaceful international cooperation, saying “bombs and bullets cannot protect against COVID-19 or its future forms.” And he pushed back against the argument that the United States, which is moving toward giving booster shots to some vaccinated people, is doing little for poor countries where vaccinations have barely started.
The United States has “shipped more than 160 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to other countries,” he said.
“We need a collective act of science and political will,” he said. “We need to act now to get shots into weapons as soon as possible and to expand access to oxygen, testing, treatments to save lives around the world.”
Michael D. Shearer and Rick Gladstone contributed reporting.
