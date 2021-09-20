At the US Open, Leyla Fernandez offered to proceed on September 11

Leylah Fernandez was shedding tears as she stood on the podium. She had finished an eloquent runner-up speech, looking like she wanted to disappear under the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium and be hugged by her family. But he extended his pain for a few more minutes.

Fernandez, who lost the US Open women’s final, asked for the microphone back.

Referring to the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, she said, “I know this day is especially difficult for the people of New York and all of the United States.” “I just want to say that I hope I can be as strong and resilient as New York has been over the past 20 years. Thank you for always having my back. Thank you for cheering for me. I love you , New York.”

It was a remarkable display of compassion from a woman who had just suffered a crushing defeat, who had turned 19 five days earlier, and who was involved in the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a passenger jet in New York. was not born at the time. Which crashed in Shanksville, Pa.

“The awareness and restraint he showed in that speech was incredible,” said former player and ESPN analyst Patrick McEnroe. “He took a moment to accept a tragic event and the world around him. He was something.”