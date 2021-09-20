At the US Open, Leyla Fernandez offered to proceed on September 11
Leylah Fernandez was shedding tears as she stood on the podium. She had finished an eloquent runner-up speech, looking like she wanted to disappear under the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium and be hugged by her family. But he extended his pain for a few more minutes.
Fernandez, who lost the US Open women’s final, asked for the microphone back.
Referring to the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, she said, “I know this day is especially difficult for the people of New York and all of the United States.” “I just want to say that I hope I can be as strong and resilient as New York has been over the past 20 years. Thank you for always having my back. Thank you for cheering for me. I love you , New York.”
It was a remarkable display of compassion from a woman who had just suffered a crushing defeat, who had turned 19 five days earlier, and who was involved in the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a passenger jet in New York. was not born at the time. Which crashed in Shanksville, Pa.
“The awareness and restraint he showed in that speech was incredible,” said former player and ESPN analyst Patrick McEnroe. “He took a moment to accept a tragic event and the world around him. He was something.”
The young Canadian lost 6-4, 6-3 to Emma Radukanu. Britain’s 18-year-old Radukanu had to win three matches in the qualifying round to reach the main draw, and while she never lost a set, she faced only two seeded players in the tournament, neither in the top 10.
Fernandez’s astonishing two-week journey would have been more enigmatic in some ways, even given the loss in the final. They had to beat four consecutive seeded players, two of them defending champions – No. 3 Naomi Osaka, No. 16 Angelique Kerber, No. 5 Elina Svitolina and No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. All his matches went in three sets.
It was an excellent performance, but how Fernandez handled himself afterwards, left few equally impressed.
“Look what we saw and heard from Leyla,” said four-time US Open singles champion Billie Jean King, standing on the podium with the players after the match. “I don’t think I’ve ever heard that in a match. Do you?”
Fernandez said she woke up on Saturday, saw the date and asked her parents what really happened 20 years ago. When he learned of the attacks and the horror of so many people in New York, the United States, and around the world, he heard about his personal experiences. He felt compelled to address it.
“I just wanted to tell them that they are very strong, they are very flexible,” Fernandez said. “They are just incredible. Just having them here happy, alive, going back as they were, patting me on the back during these difficult moments, has made me stronger and made me believe in myself more.”
The toughest time for Fernandez came late in the match, when Radukanu, who had bruised his leg, took a medical timeout. At that point, Fernandez had a break point and was within a point of getting the set back on serve. But Radukanu, who had to bandage his left knee, came back on the court and closed the match five points later.
Frustrated Fernandez discussed the matter with the chair umpire again during the timeout and soon after the match. As Fernandez sat in his chair, giving up, the umpire climbed down to explain the situation further. Fernandez was clearly upset, shedding tears. But later, she admitted that the incident was handled properly.
“It just happened in the heat of the moment,” she said. “It was too bad that it happened to me in that specific moment with speed. But this is sport. This is tennis. Just move on.”
It was a reflective moment for the teenager.
As a relative newcomer on the tour, Fernandez was a largely unknown personality to many tennis fans. Most saw only the enthusiastic version celebrating her remarkable victory. Saturday was the first time she saw how she deals with despair.
There were moments of despair, some yearning eyes and some tears. But overall, he handled himself like a champion. She was proud of herself, and was able to see the bigger picture from a necklace.
“Seeing my family and my fitness coach, my agents, everyone smiling and having fun means more to me than any win,” Fernandez said.
#Open #Leyla #Fernandez #offered #proceed #September
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.