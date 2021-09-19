At the US Open, Teen Women Rule and It’s Contagious
Emma Radukanu and Leyla Fernandez have kept themselves one match away from all-teen US Open women’s singles finals, with even a younger pair close to taking home the trophy.
17-year-old Coco Gough and 19-year-old Katie McNeely defeated top-seeded doubles pair of Alice Mertens and Hsieh Su-Wei 6-3, 7-6 (1) in the women’s doubles quarterfinals on Wednesday afternoon.
In an on-court interview of Gough and McNally in front of a cheery crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium, McNally said that he drew inspiration from his teammates’ success in singles.
“It’s really unbelievable,” McNally said. “I’ve walked past Leyla and Emma in the locker room and just congratulated them, and rooted for them. I think it’s unbelievable. Age is just a number; it doesn’t make sense. We’re showing That we are furious and we are ready to compete with everyone here. I think that’s awesome.”
In his news conference, Gauff said he believes there is “definitely a shift” toward the younger generation.
“For me, I always knew it was going to come,” Gauff said. “I’m happy. I’m so happy for Leyla and Emma. I’ve known them both for a long time; they’re both great girls, and I always cheer for them.” Gough said she was about to leave the tournament site during Fernandez’s quarter-final win on Tuesday, but stopped to watch the conclusion. “I had to wait until the third set was over,” Gauff said. “It took a long time, but it was worth the wait.”
“I root for both of them,” Gauff said. “Hopefully we get a teen final. It’s definitely inspiring. It motivates me to do better and work harder.”
Gauff, ranked 23rd in singles, has been a leader for her generation in recent years, what teens can accomplish in this era of professional tennis after reaching Wimbledon’s second week in 2019, when she was just 15. McNally has yet to break the top 100 in singles, but said he drew encouragement from the successes of Radukanu and Fernandez.
McNally said, “I think it should inspire everyone to just go out there and say, ‘Why not me? McNally said. “That’s what they’re doing, going out in every match, playing so fearlessly. ‘Why can’t I go into the semi-finals, go into the quarters or win it?’ They’re playing very boldly, fiercely. Obviously we’re still not in singles, but I think we can do the same thing in doubles.”
Despite its youth, the team called “McCoco” is one of the more established partnerships in women’s tennis. McNally and Gough first won the US Open girls’ doubles title here three years ago. They have often played together since winning three WTA titles starting in 2019 and reaching the quarter-finals of the Australian Open twice.
“The main thing that makes us hard to beat is our chemistry with each other,” Gough said. “If one of us is off, the other is always there to cover.” (When McNally missed this year’s French Open, Gough certainly played doubles with an old teammate: the then 40-year-old Venus Williams.)
Mertens and Hsieh, whose second serve were both relentlessly attacked by teenagers on the net, were full of praise for the rising generation.
“They have nothing to lose: They can play and be independent,” said Mertens, a relative veteran at age 25 who also ranks in the top 20 in singles. “Physically, they are very mature, and mentally too. They already have a lot of power for ages 17 and 18.”
Hsieh, 35, was upbeat about the youth’s enthusiasm in the singles and doubles draws at this year’s Open.
“It’s always nice to see young girls coming,” said Hsieh. “They’re beautiful, they have energy, and they have different sports. It’s an exciting refreshment to the tour.”
However, Hsieh said he is happy to see the young takeover from afar for now. “I hope I don’t have to face them again too fast,” she said. As his on-court interview was coming to an end, Gauff grabbed the microphone to address the “Gen Z” people he saw in attendance.
“Armstrong is always a young crowd – I saw a lot of kids there,” Gough said at his news conference. “I wanted them to know that this could definitely happen to them. I think if you dream, you can do it. All those kids just reminded me when I was at the US Open with the guys.” Playing, thinking I could make it. It’s always such a big dream.
“People always say, ‘Yeah, every kid thinks they’re going to be No. 1 and stuff,'” Gauff said. “I think every child should believe in it and work for it; Don’t let adults say you can’t do this.”
