At the US Open, Teen Women Rule and It’s Contagious

Emma Radukanu and Leyla Fernandez have kept themselves one match away from all-teen US Open women’s singles finals, with even a younger pair close to taking home the trophy.

17-year-old Coco Gough and 19-year-old Katie McNeely defeated top-seeded doubles pair of Alice Mertens and Hsieh Su-Wei 6-3, 7-6 (1) in the women’s doubles quarterfinals on Wednesday afternoon.

In an on-court interview of Gough and McNally in front of a cheery crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium, McNally said that he drew inspiration from his teammates’ success in singles.

“It’s really unbelievable,” McNally said. “I’ve walked past Leyla and Emma in the locker room and just congratulated them, and rooted for them. I think it’s unbelievable. Age is just a number; it doesn’t make sense. We’re showing That we are furious and we are ready to compete with everyone here. I think that’s awesome.”