At Tokyo Olympics, Medals Go On and Masks Come Off

TOKYO – Every four years, the Olympics are filled with feats of athletic excellence and moments of unbridled celebration. This was also the case in Tokyo.

To the chagrin of the organizers.

As the Games unfold amid rising coronavirus cases – Tokyo saw a record number of new infections on Tuesday – and with organizers keen to respect the concerns of an anxious Japanese public, strict social distancing measures have been taken. been in place during the two-week competition. No detail has been spared.

Bulky playbooks groan under the weight of protocols. Athletes wear masks during competitions and press conferences. Floor decals encourage proper row spacing, and hundreds of volunteers spend their days dutifully wiping chair backs, table tops, doorknobs, and microphones.