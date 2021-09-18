At Tour Championships, Bryson DeChambeau Might Think Himself

“I definitely feel some sympathy for him, because I certainly don’t think you should be ostracized or criticized for being different – and I think we all know from the start that Bryson is different and he Not conforming the way people want it to be,” McIlroy said. “He is his own person. He thinks his own thoughts, and everyone has a right to do so.”

He continued: “There are definitely things he’s done in the past that have brought some of this stuff on him. I’m not saying he’s completely innocent in it. But at the same time, I He seems to have been tough enough for some time now, and it’s really sad to see that, because he’s – deep down, I think – a good person, and all he wants to do is be the best golfer he can be. And it seems like every week something else happens, and I would say it’s very hard to be Bryson DeChambeau right now.”

DeChambeau tried to downplay the impact of the harassment label on the course.

“I can take the heat — I’ve taken the heat my whole life,” he told Golf Channel. “And that’s because I’m a little different, and I understand that. And I appreciate that too. No matter, if you’re a little different — whether it’s Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos or whoever — always It’s going to be summer, and I recognize that, and I respect that.”

He continued: “At the end of the day, people are going to say the things they’re going to say because they have a right to do so. This has been going on for months now. Everyone has their limits, and everyone Has its tipping points and what doesn’t. I think I’ve done a great job of realizing: ‘You know what? I’m going to fuel this in a positive way.'”

McIlroy, the current chairman of the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council, supports the commissioner’s action on fan behavior.

“There’s no place in golf to abuse someone on the golf course when they’re just trying to do their best and win golf tournaments and follow their dreams,” McIlroy said. “So there’s no place for that in our sport. And it might sound a little harsh or slang or whatever, but that’s golf, and we have traditions.”