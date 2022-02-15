Sports

At Tyler Skaggs trial, 4 MLB players testify they received drugs

Four major league players testified Tuesday that they received oxycodone pills from a former Los Angeles employee accused of supplying drugs to Tyler Scags that led to Pitcher’s overdose death.

Federal prosecutors say pitchers Matt Harvey, Mike Morin and Cam Bedrosian and first baseman CJ Cron played for the Angels in the years. Eric Prescott gets drugs for players. Who faces charges of drug distribution and conspiracy.

After he was subpoenaed and used his Fifth Amendment right to testify without immunity, Harvey admitted to being a cocaine user before and during his season with the Angels in 2019. The former New York Mets star said he tried oxycodone supplied by Scags with Angels during his season and provided medicine to Scags.

Maureen and Kroen have long testified to getting oxycodone from K, when Bedrosian said he received three or four pills at once and returned the rest after taking one and did not like the way it felt.

Of the four players, Krone is the only major league player (Colorado Rockies). Others are free agents; Harvey, who played for the Orioles last year, believes his testimony will threaten his career.

File - In this May 25, 2019, file photo, pitcher Tyler Scags throws Los Angeles start during the first innings of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Anaheim, California. Angels says they are unaware that a report by longtime public relations officer ESPN detailed that the late pitcher Scags was given the drug. "Out of line." Eric K, a 24-year-old employee of the public relations department in Angels, told the Drug Enforcement Agency that he supplied opioids to Scags and used them with pitchers for years, according to an ESPN report on Saturday, October 12, 2019. The night before he was found dead, Scaggs tore up a three-line crushed pill in his hotel room in Texas.

The team was found dead in a hotel room in downtown Dallas on July 27, 1, 2019, after the team left Los Angeles and before the start of the four-match series against the Texas Rangers. A coroner’s report said Scags died of asphyxiation in his vomit and that his system contained a toxic mixture of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone.

Kee has worked as the team’s public relations officer on many road trips, and this was his first visit to Texas since returning from rehabilitation. K was put on leave shortly after Scags’ death and did not return to the team.

Federal prosecutors are trying to establish who could provide the drugs that led to Scags’ death, and the drugs were delivered after the team arrived in Texas. Skaggs had multiple suppliers at the defense counter, and who gave him the last drugs before leaving the team.

Harvey said Skaggs had another source but didn’t get much medicine from that source. Harvey said he had his own drug supplier on the East Coast and said he had received oxycodone for scabies from that supplier.

Defense asked Harvey and Morin if they were aware of the dangers of mixing alcohol and oxycodone, and they said they were. Defense attorney Michael Molfeta asked Harvey if he had ever told Scags to be careful.

“Looking back, I had a wish,” Harvey said. “In baseball you do everything you can to stay on the field. At the time I felt like a teammate that I had to go through everything I could to help him.”

Testimony continued after Tuesday, the fifth full day of testimony in Kay’s trial.

