At US Open, Novak Djokovic one step closer to Grand Slam
The US Open has waited 52 years for a chance to win a Grand Slam, so what are some extra hours?
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, undefeated in this year’s best-of-five matches as he chases down the Grand Slam, again on Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium, before moving again in Rome to sixth-seeded Matteo Berrettini, 5. Played for a while. -7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.
Djokovic’s first set against Berrettini was the third time in a row that he had lost the opening frame, and was also his most taxing set of the tournament. The first game lasted 14 points; 20 points were needed in the sixth game. Although Djokovic was broken on the winner by a forehand passing shot by Berrettini in the 11th game and lost the set shortly thereafter, it was Berrettini who was required to leave the court just an hour and 17 minutes into the match to break out of his sweaty outfit. was required. .
Djokovic’s rotation in this tournament has not been a disappointment, but a discovery.
The first set against Berrettini was the fourth set which Djokovic has lost in this tournament. As he had done every time before, Djokovic took the information he had gathered and resumed his game with greater accuracy. After hitting 17 unforced errors in the first set, he scored only three runs in the second and three in the third. Djokovic made five unexpected mistakes in the fourth set.
Powered by willpower and perseverance, he turned the match in his favor, and even won some ungrateful crowds. When he held for 5–2 in the third, saving the Berettini break point and extinguishing any hopes of a comeback, Djokovic put his hand to his ear, urging the crowd to move closer to the Grand Slam. Recognize his indomitability, and a record 21st career major singles title.
After taking an early break in the fourth set, Djokovic looks to have finished to coast in lower gear, winning only two more points on his return to save energy. When he wrapped up the win after three hours and 27 minutes, Djokovic quickly went over the net, wasting little energy on an elaborate celebration. He took several seconds to find the wristwatch for the on-court interview to fulfill sponsorship obligations.
“I was really locked inside from the start of the second set,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview. “I took my tennis to a different level. This is definitely the best three sets I’ve played in the tournament so far.”
Djokovic has won the first 26 of the 28 matches he needs to complete a Grand Slam, but his 27th Test could prove to be one of the toughest for him. On Friday night, Djokovic will face fourth seed Alexander Zverev, whose 16-match win includes a win over Djokovic in the semi-finals of last month’s Tokyo Olympics.
Zverev avoided a delay by saving a set point in the tiebreak of his 7-6(6), 6-3, 6-4 win over Lloyd Harris, only two hours and six hours before his quarterfinal win. minutes were required.
Where Djokovic has been effective, Zverev has been efficient. Zverev needs only nine hours and 23 minutes to complete his five wins here; Djokovic needed 13 hours 52 minutes.
At his press conference on Wednesday, Zverev showed confidence but recognized the work ahead of him.
“Against him you prepare that you have to play your best match,” Zverev said of facing Djokovic. “You have to be perfect, otherwise you won’t win.
Zverev said, “Most of the time you can’t be perfect.” “That’s why most of the time people lose to him.”
