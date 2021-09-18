At US Open, Novak Djokovic one step closer to Grand Slam

The US Open has waited 52 years for a chance to win a Grand Slam, so what are some extra hours?

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, undefeated in this year’s best-of-five matches as he chases down the Grand Slam, again on Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium, before moving again in Rome to sixth-seeded Matteo Berrettini, 5. Played for a while. -7, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.

Djokovic’s first set against Berrettini was the third time in a row that he had lost the opening frame, and was also his most taxing set of the tournament. The first game lasted 14 points; 20 points were needed in the sixth game. Although Djokovic was broken on the winner by a forehand passing shot by Berrettini in the 11th game and lost the set shortly thereafter, it was Berrettini who was required to leave the court just an hour and 17 minutes into the match to break out of his sweaty outfit. was required. .

Djokovic’s rotation in this tournament has not been a disappointment, but a discovery.

The first set against Berrettini was the fourth set which Djokovic has lost in this tournament. As he had done every time before, Djokovic took the information he had gathered and resumed his game with greater accuracy. After hitting 17 unforced errors in the first set, he scored only three runs in the second and three in the third. Djokovic made five unexpected mistakes in the fourth set.