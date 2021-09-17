At US Open, Radukanu and Fernandez make deep connections

We adapt quickly. It is part of the human spirit, whether we are teenage tennis stars or the people who stand in line to watch them at the biggest tennis stadium in the world.

Two weeks ago, most of us had never heard of Leyla Fernandez or Emma Radukanu. Fernandez had never progressed beyond the third round in a major tournament and has struggled to find his best form in recent weeks. Radukanu joined the tour only this summer and had to make it through an Off-Broadway qualifying tournament to secure a spot at the US Open.

But by Saturday, when Fernandez, 19, and Radukanu, 18, took to court for one of the most unexpected Grand Slam finals ever, we already had a connection.

She bravely worked her way through the women’s draw during this particular US Open, which was filled with dialogue between players and the public after all the distance of the past year and a half.