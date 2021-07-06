At Wimbledon, Emma Raducanu’s Withdrawal Renews Focus on Well Being

Abramowicz, who was advising Swiatek long before she won last year’s French Open, said it was vital to prepare athletes for what they might face rather than just helping them cope. after facing him.

“I also think that we often prepare athletes for defeat, how to deal with it and deal with it, but we don’t do enough to prepare them for what you do when you reach your top level and succeed,” she declared.

Abramowicz is encouraged to see more athletes, including tennis stars like Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia at Wimbledon, openly working with sports psychologists and mental coaches.

But she believes anyone who comes into regular contact with the players needs to be better educated about mental health.

“Everyone from stakeholders to coaches, physiotherapists, journalists to former players who work for media platforms,” she said. “After Roland Garros I’ve already seen a difference with the WTA media team and the way they approach players after a game. They question their well-being and wonder if they feel comfortable doing press after a game and when is the best time to do it. So we have changes.

After Raducanu retired on Monday, John McEnroe, a former player who works as an analyst for the BBC, said he felt bad for her and it seemed like the experience had been “a bit too much, as can be. understand it”. His comments attracted Judy Murray review, Andy Murray’s mother, and others to be speculative, coming before Raducanu herself spoke.

Younger and less experienced players deserve the most considerate treatment. Putting Raducanu in a prime-time TV slot on Court No.1 may not have been, in hindsight, the wisest or most empathetic decision. It was also not reassuring to read a story in the British media on the morning of her fourth round match that predicted Raducanu could be one of the top three winners in women’s tennis if she could ‘maintain her form’.