At Wimbledon, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov Stir a Nation

WIMBLEDON, England – As the Montreal Canadiens, Canada’s Stanley Cup hockey hope, were eliminated across the ocean, compatriots Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime reached their first quarterfinal. final at Wimbledon a few hours apart on Monday afternoon.

Shapovalov, who won the Wimbledon junior title in 2016, has had two of his best matches in the men’s draw through the middle stages of that tournament. He used the same word to describe his victory in the fourth round, except for a few late swings, as he had used after the third round: clear.

“I played really, really flawlessly,” said 10th seed Shapovalov on Monday after a 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 win over eighth seed Roberto Bautista Agut on the short n ° 3. “Super happy with me. “

In the third round, Shapovalov used his Center Court debut to demolish local hero Andy Murray, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2, a victory so decisive it left a stunned Murray to question viability of her career.