At Wimbledon, Men’s Final Takes a Back Seat to England vs. Italy



It did, however, have an effect on the media landscape. The BBC, the rights holder to Wimbledon and the European Championships, regularly streams tennis to a secondary channel for a football match featuring any team, not just England.

During major football matches, it is not uncommon for Wimbledon fans to gather against the windows of the press room, trying to spot the score on one of the many TV screens.

England’s run also dominated British sports pages, even as the team won their semi-final on the same day that eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer lost in what many believed to be his last game on the legendary turf field.

“Normally Federer would lose like that, and the drama surrounding him, whether it was his last game or not here, would normally take the picture,” said Stuart Fraser, tennis correspondent for The Times of London. “This is not the case. It was a little bit at the top of the page.

The tennis media doesn’t seem to worry about being overshadowed, but veteran Italian journalist Ubaldo Scanagatta has a bigger plan. He mapped out the fastest routes to drive his scooter from Wimbledon to Wembley if Sunday’s men’s final ends early enough.

But Wimbledon does not make such concessions.

Fraser believes the All England Club should consider showing the football final, which starts at 8 p.m. local time, on the big screen behind Court No.1, a picnic area often referred to as Henman Hill or Murray Mound, as long as the men’s final, which starts at 2 p.m., ends well ahead of schedule.

“It’s huge here, what’s going on Sunday,” Fraser said. “I think if the tennis is over by 8pm they should put it on the Hill because it’s not easy right now, with the way the rules are in this country, to just rock out in a pub and stand shoulder to shoulder and watch football. I think it would be a very good gesture from the Club.