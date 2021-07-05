At Wimbledon, One Final Day of Rest and One Last Manic Monday

WIMBLEDON, England – Wimbledon ended the middle of the tournament for the last time on Sunday. The practice courts were busy, but as usual no supporters were allowed onto the pitch and no official matches were played despite the rare presence of the sun.

The players roamed the grounds in peace and Taiwanese player Hsieh Su-wei took photos on an empty Henman Hill.

So far, Wimbledon was the only tour-level event with a scheduled rest day, although the rain at times forced tournament organizers to cancel it.

Wimbledon dates back to 1877. The break is a holdover from the days when sport was not played on Sundays for religious reasons. Until 1982, the tournament ended on Saturday with the men’s singles final. But over the decades, rest Sunday has become, above all, a time for tournament players, officials, employees and neighbors to catch their collective breath.