At Wimbledon, the Women’s Final Four Is Set



Sabalenka said she spoke with a sports psychologist who convinced her not to downplay the pressure of the occasion, knowing that such attempts at denial only made her nerves worse.

“I kind of accept this situation, I’m under pressure in Grand Slam,” Sabalenka said. “It helps me to be able to show my level on the pitch. These are easy things, but they really are not easy to do.

Thursday’s other semi-final will pit seed Ashleigh Barty, who won 6-1, 6-3 over Ajla Tomljanovic, against 25th seed Angelique Kerber, who beat 19th seed Karolina Muchova 6 -2, 6-3.

Kerber, the 2018 Wimbledon champion, is a former world No.1, giving the remaining women’s squad considerable value across the board compared to other startling rosters at recent events.

“I think it’s also good for the crowd to see three former No.1 players,” Kerber said of herself, Barty and Pliskova. “Sabalenka is the second seed. Yeah, I think it’s really interesting to see that. I’m really happy to be one of the four.

The only men’s fourth round game that couldn’t finish Monday due to rain ended in a twist on Tuesday, as 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz won eight of 11 games to close a 2-6, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 against second seed Daniil Medvedev, reserving a place in the quarter-finals on Wednesday against eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer.

Hurkacz, who won the Miami Open in April, has a big serve and a willingness to come forward – his 179 net trips are the tournament’s biggest – that provide a powerful combination on turf. But that was little consolation for Medvedev, who had a chance to overtake Novak Djokovic for the top spot in the ATP table with a deep run here.