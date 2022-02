ATAK GAYA LYRICS – Badhaai Do

Atak Gaya Lyrics from Badhaai Do is brand new Hindi song sung by Arijit Singh, Rupali Moghe and this latest song is featuring Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar. Atak Gaya song lyrics are penned down by Varun Grover while music is given by Amit Trivedi and video has been directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.