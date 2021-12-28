Atal Bihari Vajpayee Break Silence On Affair And Marriage In Throwback Interview Said I Feel Alone In Crowd

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had talked about marriage and affair in one of his interviews, as well as said that I feel lonely even in the crowd.

Former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born in Gwalior. Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s father was a teacher, so he had no political background. It is said about Atal Bihari Vajpayee that he used to win the hearts of people with his voice. Although there are many fans of the former Prime Minister even today, people also respect him a lot. But Atal Bihari Vajpayee often used to say that he feels lonely even in the crowd. In one of his interviews, he also shared the reason for not getting married.

Actually, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had recited the poem ‘Geet Naya Gaata Hoon’ during the interview, on which the interviewer had asked him that when you write, do you feel lonely or feel lonely? Responding to this, the former Prime Minister had said, “Yes, I feel lonely. I feel lonely even in a crowd.”

On the talk of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the interviewer asked him why did you not get married? Responding to this, he said, “The cycle went on in such a way that I got entangled in it and the marriage didn’t even come out.” On this matter, the interviewer asked that no affair happened in life.

Hearing this question, Atal Bihari Vajpayee laughed and said, “Affairs are not discussed in public.” Along with this, the former Prime Minister also responded to the speculation of estrangement with the RSS and said, “I have a relationship with the RSS and despite differences of opinion on some issues, I think it is an organization which has selfless people. “

Atal Bihari Vajpayee further added, “They are people who are playing a constructive role in nation building.” An attempt was also made in the interview to know the reason for the differences with the RSS, to which he said, “It is not right to discuss them in public. There is no need to discuss them, nor are there differences so deep that I should find my own way.”