Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana: Abvaki: Unemployment benefit is planned to be given to insured persons who have lost their jobs at 50% salary for 3 months.

ABVKY News: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has extended Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana. Now those who have lost their jobs will get unemployment benefits till June 30, 2022. The plan is to give 50 per cent unemployment allowance of 3 months total salary to the insured who lost his job for any reason.

Extended to 30 June 2022

The central government has decided to extend the allowance scheme for unemployed workers till June next year. In this scheme called Atal Bimit Vyapari Kalyan Yojana, the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) pays unemployment benefits to those who have lost their jobs due to any reason.

Decision in the meeting of Labor Ministers

The decision was taken at the 185th meeting of the Employees State Insurance Corporation, chaired by Union Labor and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav. It was informed in the meeting that the period of Atal Bimit Kalyan Kalyan Yojana has been extended till June 30, 2022. Atal Bimit Kalyan Kalyan Yojana is a scheme to provide unemployment benefit to insured persons who lose their job for any reason at 50% salary for 3 months.

Treatment facility

Due to Corona, the decision has been taken at the 185th meeting of the ESIC as the situation is still not on track. The benefit of ABVKY is given to those who have lost their jobs. Under this, the applicant is given financial assistance or allowance from ESIC (Employees State Insurance Corporation). In addition, the applicant and the family also get ESIC cover or medical facility for six months. If a person loses his job, he can treat his dependents through ESIC for the next six months.

What is Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana?

Atal Bimit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana was launched on 1st July 2018.

Under the scheme, the insured is given cash compensation in case of unemployment.

The scheme is being implemented by the Employees State Insurance Corporation.

The scheme was initially launched on an experimental basis for two years.

