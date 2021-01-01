Atal Pragati Marg News Update: Atal Pragati Marg included in Bharat Mala project, notification issued for construction: Atal Pragati Marg included in Bharat Mala project, notification issued for construction

Highlights Atal Progress-Way has been included in the Bharat Mala project

A notification was issued on Thursday for the construction of Atal Pragati Marg

Gwalior Chambal will benefit Bhind, Morena and Sheopur districts

An industrial corridor will be built around the Atal Pragati Marg

Bhopal

The Union Ministry of National Highways and Road Transport on Thursday approved the inclusion of Atal Pragati Marg in the Bharat Mala project in Bharat Mala Phase-1. MP Public Works Department Principal Secretary Neeraj Mandloi said the new expressway would be 404 km long in Madhya Pradesh, passing through Bhind, Morena and Sheopur districts in Chambal division, with Jhashi (Uttar Pradesh) in the east and Kota (Uttar Pradesh) in the west. Rajasthan).

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for including Atal Progress-Way in Bharatmala Phase-I. Chouhan said that the path of uninterrupted progress would be the lifeline for the development of Gwalior-Chabal division. An industrial corridor will be built around this 404 km long expressway, which will be an important link for the economic development of the region.

The construction of this road will add a major new route from Jhashi (Uttar Pradesh) to Kota (Rajasthan), which will benefit the three districts of MP. The distance between these two points will also save about 50 km. The time required for construction of this expressway will be reduced from 11 hours to 6 hours. Meanwhile, in this new expressway to be constructed on the banks of Chambal River, the MP government has made advance preparations to invite investment in industrial, commercial and various undertakings. The state government is providing all the land used in the expressway at its own cost.

The project is expected to cost around Rs 7,000 crore. The expressway will be built in seven different packages. MP Public Works Minister Gopal Bhargava said tenders for the project could now be issued soon. Crediting the consistent interest and review meetings held by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in this project, he said that for the first time, the concept of such an ambitious and new project, a detailed project report would be prepared and approved by the Government of India. It has become possible to take action in such a short time.

NHAI will pave the way for uninterrupted progress. The record of Atal Progress-Way was prepared by the State Government in four months and submitted to the Government of India. The transfer of about 1500 hectares of government land has also been completed in record time and has been handed over to the Ministry of National Highways and Road Transport.

