Atarangi will be released in OT or theater again: Akshay Kumar updated on Atarangi Ray release

Akshay Kumar came to light recently when he officially announced the release dates of his upcoming films. On Saturday, the Maharashtra government had announced the opening of cinemas in the state from October 22.

After this, Akshay told the fans the release date of his much awaited film ‘Suryavanshi’ in which he will be seen with Katrina Kaif. Not only that, he has booked dates for films like ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Rakshabandhan’ and ‘Ram Setu’ this year as well as next year.



The shooting of ‘Atarangi Re’ has been completed.

However, Akshay has not given any update regarding his film ‘Atarangi Re’ in which actors like Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will also be seen in important roles. Filming is complete. In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Akshay spoke about the film and its release.



Doubts about movie release in theaters or on OTT

Khiladi Kumar said that the team is currently looking at the digital release of ‘Atarangi Re’. The team is considering whether to screen the film in OTT. Speaking about the film, he said, “The story of ‘Atarangi Re’ is great and no one has ever heard of it before.”

Akshay is busy shooting for ‘Cinderella’.

Akshay further said that a decision will be taken on which medium will be the best for releasing the film. Akki is currently busy shooting for ‘Cinderella’ in London. After the release of ‘Bell Bottom’, he started working on this project.