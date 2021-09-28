Atarangi will be released in OT or theater again: Akshay Kumar updated on Atarangi Ray release
The shooting of ‘Atarangi Re’ has been completed.
However, Akshay has not given any update regarding his film ‘Atarangi Re’ in which actors like Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will also be seen in important roles. Filming is complete. In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Akshay spoke about the film and its release.
Doubts about movie release in theaters or on OTT
Khiladi Kumar said that the team is currently looking at the digital release of ‘Atarangi Re’. The team is considering whether to screen the film in OTT. Speaking about the film, he said, “The story of ‘Atarangi Re’ is great and no one has ever heard of it before.”
Akshay is busy shooting for ‘Cinderella’.
Akshay further said that a decision will be taken on which medium will be the best for releasing the film. Akki is currently busy shooting for ‘Cinderella’ in London. After the release of ‘Bell Bottom’, he started working on this project.
