ATF prices hiked by 4.2%, vehicle fuel prices remain unchanged for 72nd consecutive day Jet fuel or ATF price hiked by 4.2 percent but petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 72nd day in a row No change in vehicle fuel prices

Vehicle fuel (ATF) has develop into costlier by 4.2 per cent. ATF prices have been elevated for the second time in this month amid a rise in worldwide crude oil prices. At the identical time, the prices of vehicle fuel i.e. petrol and diesel haven’t modified for the 72nd consecutive day. In accordance with the price notification of public sector petroleum corporations, ATF prices in the nationwide capital have gone up by Rs 3,232.87 per kl or 4.25 per cent to Rs 79,294.91 per kl.

That is the second hike in ATF prices in the new yr i.e. January. Earlier on January 1, the price of plane fuel was elevated by Rs 2,039.63 per kl or 2.75 per cent to achieve Rs 76,062.04 per kl. At the identical time, ATF prices have been minimize twice in December. At the moment worldwide crude oil prices had come down. Since then worldwide crude oil prices have been rising.

Jet fuel peaked at Rs 80,835.04 per kiloliter in mid-November. On December 15, ATF prices have been minimize by an general minimize of Rs 6,812.25 per kiloliter or 8.4 per cent. Jet fuel prices are revised on 1st and sixteenth of each month. Whereas petrol and diesel prices are revised each day. But vehicle fuel prices haven’t modified from November 4, 2021. At the moment the central authorities had decreased the excise responsibility on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 10 per liter.

Nevertheless, throughout this era, there was a lot of volatility in the price of Brent crude oil at the worldwide degree. Brent crude oil was at $ 82.74 per barrel on November 5, 2021. On December 1, it got here right down to $ 68.87 per barrel. Since then its prices have been growing and it has reached $ 85 per barrel.

At current, petrol is being bought at Rs 95.41 per liter and diesel at Rs 86.67 per liter in Delhi. Earlier than the excise responsibility minimize, vehicle fuel prices had reached an all-time excessive throughout the nation. In most cities, petrol had imposed a ‘century’. At the identical time, diesel had additionally crossed Rs 100 per liter in many cities.