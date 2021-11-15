Amazing Athena Karkanis – WikiBio, Age, Height, Photos, Actress, Family 2021

Athena Karkanis – Wiki, Bio, Age, Height, Photos, Actress, Family…

Athena Karkanis is a Canadian who is a well-known TV, film, and voice on-screen character by profession. Athena Karkanis is a phenomenal actress and her roles in TV shows and movies. She is of Canadian nationality and relates to the distinctive ethnicity of Greek and Egyptian descent. She is prevalently known for portraying the famous part of Grace Stone within the popular television series titled Manifest within the year 2018. She has depicted different other famous parts in a few well-known TV series and movies all through her career within the entertainment industry. She has too worked in different voice roles in a few prevalent video games.

Athena Karkanis: Wiki-Bio

Born on the 16th of May in 1981, Athena Karkanis is 40 years old, as of 2021. Athena Karkanis is a Canadian TV, film, and voice on-screen character. She is famous for her role as Grace Stone on Show. Athena Karkanis is an incredible performing artist and her roles in TV shows and movies. She was born and brought up in a well-stable Christian family from Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada. She is of Canadian nationality and relates to diverse ethnicity of Greek and Egyptian descent. She completed her early tutoring at a Local High School in Lethbridge, Canada. She completed her bachelor’s degree from McGill University in Political Science, Québec, Canada.

Athena Karkanis: Family background & Relationship

Athena Karkanis’s father’s and mother’s name isn’t in front of the media. Karkanis’ father’s title is Mr. Karkanis who is a businessman by profession and her mother’s name is Mrs. Karkanis who is a housewife. Athena Karkanis’s marital status is unmarried. He isn’t dating anybody presently and holding a single status. There’s no knowledge of any of his past connections. Well, it is said that Athena is dating Josh Dallas, yet this information isn’t 100% verified and confirmed.

Athena Karkanis: Career life | athena karkanis age

Karkanis was born in Alberta and brought up in Toronto. She is of Greek and Egyptian descent and gone to McGill College in Montreal, Quebec. She too had regular voice parts in Skyland, MetaJets, and Total Show. She made her on-screen big appearance in a scene of 1-800-Missing and afterward had a number of guest-starring, recurring and normal parts on Canadian TV shows

Karkanis co-starred in a few horror movies, Saw VI (2009), Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008), the Barrens (2012). She too showed up in direct-to-video action movies on TV. She was a normal cast part within the first season of Canadian teen drama. The Border from 2008 to 2010, and in the short-lived comedy series, Almost Heroes back in 2011.

She moreover had a repeating part in Lost Girl from 2011 to 2012. In 2013, Karkanis was featured within the AMC drama series Low Winter Sun. In the same year, she was casted as a series regular in the Lifetime post-apocalyptic drama series – The Lottery. In 2015, she started playing the part of Octavia Muss on the basically acclaimed science fiction series The Expanse. Karkanis also started playing the role of Grace Stone on the NBC TV series, Manifest.

Athena Karkanis: In the Expanse

After taking on The Lottery, Athena stuck to her roots within the realm of television but chose to undertake a new genre. In 2015, she was cast within the sci-fi drama, The Expanse.

Although she only took on the part of Octavia “Tavi” Muss for the first season of the show, it was sufficient to get her title out there, and show that she can be a fantastically versatile performing artist. Maybe, that’s why she’s so extraordinary at playing the role of Grace Stone, who we all have been introduced to as the mother with the double life.

Athena Karkanis: Physique

Athena Karkanis is an extremely beautiful-looking, hot, and flawless woman with an attractive and charming personality and a cute smile. She possesses an excellent, hot, and curvaceous figure with alluring body measurements and a perfectly shaped thin body type. She is around 5 feet 7 inches in height and her body weight is around 57 kg. She has excellent dark colour long and sparkly hair and also has to rankle dark brown coloured beautiful and mesmerizing eyes.

Athena Karkanis: Net worth

Since propelling her career, Athena has more than 80 credits to her title, both on-screen and as a voice actress, all of which have contributed to her wealth. So, have you ever wondered how wealthy Athena Karkanis is, as of late 2019? Concurring to definitive sources, it has been evaluated that Athena Karkanis’ net worth is presently well over $1 million; without a doubt, her wealth will increase within the up and coming years, as she effectively proceeds with her career.

Athena Karkanis: Social media like Instagram

As of now, Karkanis’s social media involvement is pretty much low, as we know she is a low-key person who isn’t so socially active. Athena’s Instagram has around 105K followers with around 170 posts; her Instagram ID or user name is ‘athenakarkanis’.

Likewise, Athena also has a Twitter account. Well, she is not so active on her Twitter account as well. She has around 285 followers on her Twitter account. And the user ID on her Twitter is ‘athenakarkanis’.

Athena Karkanis: Details in short

