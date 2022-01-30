Ather 450X Electric Scooter Offers Hi-Tech Features With A Range Of 116 Km In A Single Charge, Read Full Details

If you want to buy Electric Scooter, then before that know here the complete details of Ather 450X which can be the best option for you.

The demand for electric bikes and scooters is increasing rapidly in the country’s two wheeler sector, in view of which automakers have started launching their electric two wheelers, in which today we are talking about the electric scooter which is available in single charge. Offers a combination of hi-tech features with a long range.

Talking about the battery and power of this scooter, the company has given a 2.9 kwh capacity lithium-ion battery pack with a motor based on PMSM technology which generates 6000 watts of power.

Regarding the charging of this battery, the company claims that on charging it with a normal charger, this battery gets fully charged in 5.45 hours and with it the facility of fast charger is also available.

Regarding the range and speed of this scooter, the company claims that once it is fully charged, it gives a range of 116 km with a top speed of 80 km per hour.

Another claim of the company regarding the speed of this scooter is that this battery can achieve a top speed of 0 to 40 kilometers per hour in a time of 3.3 seconds.

,read this also– With sporty design, this electric scooter gives a range of 100 km in a single charge, know what are the features and price)

Talking about the braking system, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels. Talking about the features of the scooter, the company has given a 7-inch full digital touchscreen display in it, which operates through a 1.3 GHz power Snapdragon processor, which has been prepared by the company on the Android open source operating system.

Along with this, Bluetooth connectivity has been given through which you can listen to music, attend calls, navigate through Google, store documents.

Along with this, features like digital clock, digital speedometer, digital odometer, along with combined braking system have also been added. The starting price of Ather 450X is Rs 1.18 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.38 lakh when it goes to its top variant but the FAME given by the central government on electric vehicles.. After the subsidy, the price of this scooter comes down considerably.