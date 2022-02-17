Ather Vs Chetak Vs iQube Which electric scooter is better for you and which earned more in January?

Talking about the sale of electric scooter, 2,825 units of Ather 450X electric scooter have been sold. TVS iQube was at number two, with 1,529 units sold. At the same time, Bajaj Chetak electric scooter was at number three, whose 1,268 units have been sold.

Ather Vs Chetak Vs iQube : The demand for electric scooters is increasing rapidly. Under FAME-2 subsidy, subsidy is being given by the central and state governments. At the same time, due to the rising prices of petrol, people are moving towards electric scooters for affordable mobility. If you are also thinking of buying electric scooters, then here we are sharing you the details of best scooters like Ather, Chetak, iQube. With which you can choose electric scooters according to your choice.

Range of Ather Vs Chetak Vs iQube

The Ather 450X electric scooter has a 2.9 kwh lithium-ion battery pack. This scooter gives a range of 116 km in a single charge and it takes 3.35 hours for full charge.

The TVS iQube has a range of 75Km, the TVS iQube can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds. The top speed of the scooter is 78 kmph. It takes 5 hours to charge.

Bajaj Chetak can be driven up to 90 km in a single charge. On the other hand, Bajaj Chetak runs at a top speed of 60 kmph in Eco mode. It takes 5 hours to charge.

Features of Ather Vs Chetak Vs iQube

Another claim of the company regarding the speed of the Ather 450X scooter is that this battery can achieve a top speed of 0 to 40 kmph in a time of 3.3 seconds. It has a 7-inch full digital touchscreen display, which is powered by a 1.3 GHz power Snapdragon processor, which has been prepared by the company on the Android open source operating system.

Many features are available in these scooters. Features like Geo-Fencing and Geo Tagging are available in both the scooters. The headlamp on the iQube is located in the front apron and gets LED daytime running lights.

Bajaj Chetak Electric comes with retro styling. It gets round headlamps and LED daytime running lights, which come with chrome bezels.

Ather Vs Chetak Vs iQube Tires & Brakes

Talking about the braking system of the Ather 450X scooter, the company has given a combination of disc brakes in its front and rear wheels.

TVS iQube gets 90/90-12 front and 90/90-12 rear tyres. It also gets features like tubeless tires and alloy wheels.

The Bajaj Chetak gets 90/90-12 front and 90/100-12 rear tubeless tyres. It gets alloy wheels.

Price of Ather Vs Chetak Vs iQube

The starting price of Ather 450X is Rs 1.18 lakh, which goes up to Rs 1.38 lakh when it goes to its top variant but the FAME given by the central government on electric vehicles.. After the subsidy, the price of this scooter comes down considerably.

The TVS iQube scooter comes in a single variant. Its ex-showroom price is Rs 1.15 lakh.

Bajaj Chetak comes in two variants. Its Urban price is Rs 1 lakh and the premium variant costs Rs 1.15 lakh.

