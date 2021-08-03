Athing Mu Wins the 800 Meters With a Dominant Performance

TOKYO – Before Athing Mu presented himself to the world at the Tokyo Games, the Olympic stadium’s public announcer slaughtered his name.

It was Friday, before her first round of the women’s 800 meters, and Mu made no secret of his dismay.

“I’m sure everyone has seen my face,” said Mu, a 19-year-old American whose name is pronounced “Ah-THING Moe”.

“I don’t even know what he said, but it was terrible. Like, where do you even get that from? “

Mu said it all with a charming, disarming smile – she was used to people getting the wrong names, she said, but it also seemed clear that she wanted some respect. So she went out and made sure she earned it as an Olympic gold medalist.