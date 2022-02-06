Athiya Shetty got boyfriend KL Rahuls hoodie done for photoshoot the cricketer praised in this way

Actor Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty has recently shared some of her photos on social media, which are becoming very viral.

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, is in a lot of discussions on social media these days. The actress is currently dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul and because of this also she remains in the headlines. Athiya Shetty is also seen very active on social media. Often she is seen sharing her photos and videos. Meanwhile, he has shared some photos of his latest photoshoot with the fans. In this photo, she is seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans.

The special thing about this photoshoot of Athiya Shetty is that the hoodie she is wearing is that of her boyfriend KL Rahul. She is looking very glamorous and stylish in the photo shared by the actress. Seeing this photo of her, her boyfriend KL Rahul has also commented and praised her and Hoodie.

Commenting on this photo of Athiya, boyfriend KL Rahul wrote, ‘Wow, the hoodie looks amazing’. At the same time, his fans are also liking this look very much. Fans are commenting fiercely. One of his fans has written ‘You look simple and cute’. The other has written ‘Near na lage jaye kisi ki’. Someone has written ‘You are very beautiful’.

Let us tell you, Athiya and Rahul have been seen wearing similar clothes many times. On the other hand, both of them have not yet made their relationship public.

A few days back there were reports that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty might get married soon. At the same time, Athiya’s father Sunil Shetty had expressed displeasure while reacting to the news.

Significantly, Athiya Shetty made her debut in the film industry in the year 2015 with the film ‘Hero’ with Sooraj Pancholi. After this, he was last seen in the film ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ in the year 2019. After this film, he has not been seen in any film till now, nor has any announcement about any project come to the fore.