Athiya Shetty KL Rahul expressed his love by wishing him a birthday, said Preity Zinta’s cricketer

On the birthday of Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, Indian cricketer KL Rahul has also expressed his love by wishing her a happy birthday. His Punjab Kings fellow cricketer has also called Athiya as sister-in-law.

Bollywood actress and Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty has been wished a very happy birthday by her boyfriend KL Rahul. He has also expressed his love for Athiya with a birthday wish. At the same time, on his post, his fellow cricketer Mandeep Singh has also called Athiya as sister-in-law.

Sharing pictures with Athiya Shetty on Instagram, KL Rahul wrote with a heart emoji, ‘Happy Birthday My Love.’ Many of his fellow cricketers and big faces of the Bollywood world have commented on his post.

Preity Zinta-owned Punjab Kings player Mandeep Singh has also commented on the same post. Wishing Athiya a happy birthday, he wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Bhabhi ji.’ This post of Rahul is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Athiya Shetty is often in the news for her pictures and relationship with KL Rahul on social media. Both were often seen commenting on each other’s posts. But till date both of them had not openly accepted their relationship.

On Athiya’s birthday, KL Rahul shared such a post, which has made it clear that he has told the whole world about his relationship. Putting an end to the long-standing speculations, KL Rahul has made his relationship official with Athiya today.

Earlier, Athiya Shetty was also seen with KL Rahul on the tour of England. Both of them shared photos together on different destinations many times.

The news of Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya and Indian cricketer KL Rahul’s love was in the news for a long time. At present, the news of their love has now been confirmed. Now the thing to be seen will be whether the two will tie the knot with each other, if yes then when.