Entertainment

Athiya Shetty-KL rahul first public appearance in Tadap premiere, Ahan Shetty made entry with his girlfriend | Tadap Premiere: Ahan Shetty enters with girlfriend, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul seen hand in hand

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Athiya Shetty-KL rahul first public appearance in Tadap premiere, Ahan Shetty made entry with his girlfriend | Tadap Premiere: Ahan Shetty enters with girlfriend, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul seen hand in hand
Written by admin
Athiya Shetty-KL rahul first public appearance in Tadap premiere, Ahan Shetty made entry with his girlfriend | Tadap Premiere: Ahan Shetty enters with girlfriend, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul seen hand in hand

Athiya Shetty-KL rahul first public appearance in Tadap premiere, Ahan Shetty made entry with his girlfriend | Tadap Premiere: Ahan Shetty enters with girlfriend, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul seen hand in hand

breadcrumb

News

oi-Neeti Sudha

,

A special premiere of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap was held last night, where all Bollywood actors including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol were seen. Produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala, the film stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film is directed by Milan Luthria. The film will release in theaters on December 3.

Ahan Shetty also reached here with his girlfriend Tania Shroff in this premiere shining with Bollywood stars. But the limelight was snatched by Athiya Shetty, who reached the event with her partner cricketer KL Rahul.

athiya-shetty-kl-rahul-first-public-appearance-in-ahan-shetty-tadap-premiere

Tadap, 83, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti will explode in 2 - 5 months for 4 Sajid Nadiadwala filmsTadap, 83, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti will explode in 2 – 5 months for 4 Sajid Nadiadwala films

For a long time, the news of the relationship between Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul has been gathering discussion. The two are often seen celebrating vacations together. But now both are seen making their relationship official.

Suniel Shetty, Mana Shetty, Athiya, KL Rahul, Ahaan and Tania were all seen posing like family together at the premiere of the film. There is no doubt that the fans are very excited to see these pictures.

Athiya and KL Rahul pair

Athiya and KL Rahul pair

This is the first appearance of Athiya and KL Rahul in front of the media. Let us tell you that there were discussions about Rahul and Athiya’s affair for a long time, but the cricketer made his relationship official on 5 November. It was Athiya’s birthday that day and this Rahul had shared cute pictures together wishing the actress and wrote with heart emoji, ‘Happy birthday my heart Athiya Shetty.’

READ Also  Riot suspends Valorant pro six months for failing to cooperate in sexual assault investigation
-->
Ahan had arrived with girlfriend

Ahan had arrived with girlfriend

Even before entering Bollywood, Ahan has been in a lot of discussion about his love life. He is dating Tania Shroff. Both are in relationship for a long time. There are many pictures of both of them on social media. At the same time, now both of them took entry together in the premiere as well.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has an age-old friendship with Suniel Shetty and Sajid Nadiadwala. In the film’s premiere, he was seen showering a lot of love on Ahan.

Salman Khan- Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan- Aayush Sharma

Recently, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s film Final has also been released, which is being liked by the audience. Both had also reached the special premiere of Tadap together.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria had arrived in this style at the premiere of her film. Fans are very fond of Tara and Ahan’s chemistry in the film with the songs and trailers released so far.

Kajol

Kajol

Kajol also reached the premiere of Tadap .. where she was also seen taking selfie with Ahan Shetty and her mother Mana Shetty.

Leander Paes - Kim Sharma

Leander Paes – Kim Sharma

Former India doubles world No. 1 tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and actress Kim Sharma were also seen together at the “Tadap” premiere. The two have been dating for some time now.

  • december box office 1638346662

    December Box Office Speculations – Tadap, 83, Jersey will blockbuster The End of 2021, earning 450 crores

  • sajid nadiadwala films1 1638342327

    Tadap, 83, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti will explode in 2 – 5 months for 4 Sajid Nadiadwala films

  • tadap1 1629788846 1638256431

    Sajid Nadiadwala is planning for the grand premiere of the film ‘Tadap’?

  • tadapahanshetty 1638175118

    Intense and action-packed second trailer of Ahan Shetty’s debut ‘Tadap’ released, powerful video

  • ahan tara41 1637818405

    Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria reached Varanasi to perform Ganga Aarti, blessed for the film ‘Tadap’, see PICS

  • ahanshetty 1637659142

    Ahan Shetty’s real action in debut film ‘Tadap’, stunts on dangerous ghats, injured many times

  • milan luthria3 1637656377

    EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: “Ahan is very disciplined and sensitive, he will go a long way in Bollywood” – Milan Luthria

  • tadap song 1635838080

    First romantic song of ‘Tadap’ released, Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria see chemistry

  • tadap1 1629788846 1635589829

    First Song ‘Tumse Bhi More’ From Ahan Shetty’s “Tadap” To Be Released Soon!

  • untitled9 1635339156

    From Amitabh Bachchan to Mohanlal, the trailer of Ahan Shetty’s ‘Tadap’ is highly praised

  • untitled7 1635323084

    Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s ‘Tadap’ trailer release, a tremendous amount of action-romance – VIDEO

  • untitled17 1635237200

    Teaser of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s film ‘Tadap’ released, trailer OUT tomorrow

english summary

Athiya Shetty- KL rahul made their first public appearance as a couple in Tadap premiere. Ahan Shetty also made entry with his girlfriend Tania Shroff. Salman Khan also graced the event.

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 10:51 [IST]

#Athiya #ShettyKL #rahul #public #appearance #Tadap #premiere #Ahan #Shetty #entry #girlfriend #Tadap #Premiere #Ahan #Shetty #enters #girlfriend #Athiya #ShettyKL #Rahul #hand #hand

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment