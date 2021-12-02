Athiya Shetty-KL rahul first public appearance in Tadap premiere, Ahan Shetty made entry with his girlfriend | Tadap Premiere: Ahan Shetty enters with girlfriend, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul seen hand in hand

A special premiere of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap was held last night, where all Bollywood actors including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol were seen. Produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala, the film stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film is directed by Milan Luthria. The film will release in theaters on December 3.

Ahan Shetty also reached here with his girlfriend Tania Shroff in this premiere shining with Bollywood stars. But the limelight was snatched by Athiya Shetty, who reached the event with her partner cricketer KL Rahul.

For a long time, the news of the relationship between Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul has been gathering discussion. The two are often seen celebrating vacations together. But now both are seen making their relationship official.

Suniel Shetty, Mana Shetty, Athiya, KL Rahul, Ahaan and Tania were all seen posing like family together at the premiere of the film. There is no doubt that the fans are very excited to see these pictures.