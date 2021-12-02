Athiya Shetty-KL rahul first public appearance in Tadap premiere, Ahan Shetty made entry with his girlfriend | Tadap Premiere: Ahan Shetty enters with girlfriend, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul seen hand in hand
News
oi-Neeti Sudha
A special premiere of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap was held last night, where all Bollywood actors including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol were seen. Produced under the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala, the film stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The film is directed by Milan Luthria. The film will release in theaters on December 3.
Ahan Shetty also reached here with his girlfriend Tania Shroff in this premiere shining with Bollywood stars. But the limelight was snatched by Athiya Shetty, who reached the event with her partner cricketer KL Rahul.
Tadap, 83, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti will explode in 2 – 5 months for 4 Sajid Nadiadwala films
For a long time, the news of the relationship between Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul has been gathering discussion. The two are often seen celebrating vacations together. But now both are seen making their relationship official.
Suniel Shetty, Mana Shetty, Athiya, KL Rahul, Ahaan and Tania were all seen posing like family together at the premiere of the film. There is no doubt that the fans are very excited to see these pictures.
Athiya and KL Rahul pair
This is the first appearance of Athiya and KL Rahul in front of the media. Let us tell you that there were discussions about Rahul and Athiya’s affair for a long time, but the cricketer made his relationship official on 5 November. It was Athiya’s birthday that day and this Rahul had shared cute pictures together wishing the actress and wrote with heart emoji, ‘Happy birthday my heart Athiya Shetty.’
Ahan had arrived with girlfriend
Even before entering Bollywood, Ahan has been in a lot of discussion about his love life. He is dating Tania Shroff. Both are in relationship for a long time. There are many pictures of both of them on social media. At the same time, now both of them took entry together in the premiere as well.
Salman Khan
Salman Khan has an age-old friendship with Suniel Shetty and Sajid Nadiadwala. In the film’s premiere, he was seen showering a lot of love on Ahan.
Salman Khan- Aayush Sharma
Recently, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s film Final has also been released, which is being liked by the audience. Both had also reached the special premiere of Tadap together.
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria had arrived in this style at the premiere of her film. Fans are very fond of Tara and Ahan’s chemistry in the film with the songs and trailers released so far.
Kajol
Kajol also reached the premiere of Tadap .. where she was also seen taking selfie with Ahan Shetty and her mother Mana Shetty.
Leander Paes – Kim Sharma
Former India doubles world No. 1 tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and actress Kim Sharma were also seen together at the “Tadap” premiere. The two have been dating for some time now.
-
December Box Office Speculations – Tadap, 83, Jersey will blockbuster The End of 2021, earning 450 crores
-
Tadap, 83, Bachchan Pandey and Heropanti will explode in 2 – 5 months for 4 Sajid Nadiadwala films
-
Sajid Nadiadwala is planning for the grand premiere of the film ‘Tadap’?
-
Intense and action-packed second trailer of Ahan Shetty’s debut ‘Tadap’ released, powerful video
-
Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria reached Varanasi to perform Ganga Aarti, blessed for the film ‘Tadap’, see PICS
-
Ahan Shetty’s real action in debut film ‘Tadap’, stunts on dangerous ghats, injured many times
-
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: “Ahan is very disciplined and sensitive, he will go a long way in Bollywood” – Milan Luthria
-
First romantic song of ‘Tadap’ released, Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria see chemistry
-
First Song ‘Tumse Bhi More’ From Ahan Shetty’s “Tadap” To Be Released Soon!
-
From Amitabh Bachchan to Mohanlal, the trailer of Ahan Shetty’s ‘Tadap’ is highly praised
-
Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s ‘Tadap’ trailer release, a tremendous amount of action-romance – VIDEO
-
Teaser of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria’s film ‘Tadap’ released, trailer OUT tomorrow
Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
english summary
Athiya Shetty- KL rahul made their first public appearance as a couple in Tadap premiere. Ahan Shetty also made entry with his girlfriend Tania Shroff. Salman Khan also graced the event.
Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 10:51 [IST]
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.