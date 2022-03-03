Sports

Athletes from Russia, Belarus barred from Paralympic Games as protests jeopardize ‘viability’, IPC says

17 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Athletes from Russia, Belarus barred from Paralympic Games as protests jeopardize ‘viability’, IPC says
Written by admin
Athletes from Russia, Belarus barred from Paralympic Games as protests jeopardize ‘viability’, IPC says

Athletes from Russia, Belarus barred from Paralympic Games as protests jeopardize ‘viability’, IPC says

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The International Paralympic Committee The IPC has backtracked on its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete “neutrally” in the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing.

The agency announced on Thursday that they would no longer be allowed to participate because protests in other countries were “endangering the viability” of the games.

The IPC released a statement just days after Russian athletes competing under the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Belarus confirmed that they were not under their flags and would not be included in their official medal table. .

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“The Multiple National Paralympic Committee (NPC), teams and athletes are now threatening not to compete, threatening the effectiveness of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.” News release Read “The situation in Athlete Villages is deteriorating and ensuring the safety of athletes has become unbearable.”

Lee Renee, a Canadian journalist working for the Kiev Post, captured a photo of Yvonne Malishev, a 19-year-old former athlete from Ukraine's junior biathlon team, who died while serving in the Ukrainian army, according to the International Biathlon Union. During a press conference at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Lee Renee, a Canadian journalist working for the Kiev Post, captured a photo of Yvonne Malishev, a 19-year-old former athlete from Ukraine’s junior biathlon team, who died while serving in the Ukrainian army, according to the International Biathlon Union. During a press conference at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
(AP Photo / Andy Ong)

The IPC’s initial decision on Wednesday drew strong reactions from the sports world, including Ukrainian athletes, who accused the IPC and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of “choosing bloodshed and profit over policy” in the wake of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

READ Also  Fans forgot to cancel Manchester Test? Memes on Twitter about IPL 2021

Ukrainian athletes slam IPC, IOC for ‘choosing bloodshed and profit over policy’ in Russia attack

“In addition to the Russian and Belarusian bombings of Ukrainian citizens, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) today allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games for every Ukrainian athlete and citizen.” Statement To read

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, speaks during an IPC press conference on March 2, 2022 at the main news center in Beijing, China.

Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, speaks during an IPC press conference on March 2, 2022 at the main news center in Beijing, China.
(Wang He / Getty Images for the International Paralympic Committee)

“Today’s decision by the IPC provides another example of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) suffocation of the IPC. The IOC has influenced the IPC’s decision to allow Russia to return to institutional doping and has influenced today’s decision,” the statement said. . “On Monday, the IOC failed to suspend the Russian and Belarusian National Olympic Committees. Today, the IPC does the same thing. Both the IOC and the IPC continue to choose policy and Russian interests over the interests of athletes.”

Russia on Thursday condemned the IPC’s decision, calling it “disrespectful”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Of course the situation is dire. It is a disgrace to the International Paralympic Committee.” Reuters. “We strongly condemn this decision by the International Paralympic Committee.”

Russian and Belarusian flags waved during the wreath-laying ceremony at the Victory Monument.

Russian and Belarusian flags waved during the wreath-laying ceremony at the Victory Monument.
(Ramil Nasibulintas via Getty Images)

The games are starting on Friday. According to Reuters, Beijing already has a 71-member Russian team and a 12-member Belarusian team.

READ Also  EEOC wants to join women's team players in equal pay appeal


#Athletes #Russia #Belarus #barred #Paralympic #Games #protests #jeopardize #viability #IPC

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment