Athletes from Russia, Belarus barred from Paralympic Games as protests jeopardize ‘viability’, IPC says



The International Paralympic Committee The IPC has backtracked on its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete “neutrally” in the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing.

The agency announced on Thursday that they would no longer be allowed to participate because protests in other countries were “endangering the viability” of the games.

The IPC released a statement just days after Russian athletes competing under the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Belarus confirmed that they were not under their flags and would not be included in their official medal table. .

“The Multiple National Paralympic Committee (NPC), teams and athletes are now threatening not to compete, threatening the effectiveness of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.” News release Read “The situation in Athlete Villages is deteriorating and ensuring the safety of athletes has become unbearable.”

The IPC’s initial decision on Wednesday drew strong reactions from the sports world, including Ukrainian athletes, who accused the IPC and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of “choosing bloodshed and profit over policy” in the wake of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

“In addition to the Russian and Belarusian bombings of Ukrainian citizens, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) today allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games for every Ukrainian athlete and citizen.” Statement To read

“Today’s decision by the IPC provides another example of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) suffocation of the IPC. The IOC has influenced the IPC’s decision to allow Russia to return to institutional doping and has influenced today’s decision,” the statement said. . “On Monday, the IOC failed to suspend the Russian and Belarusian National Olympic Committees. Today, the IPC does the same thing. Both the IOC and the IPC continue to choose policy and Russian interests over the interests of athletes.”

Russia on Thursday condemned the IPC’s decision, calling it “disrespectful”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Of course the situation is dire. It is a disgrace to the International Paralympic Committee.” Reuters . “We strongly condemn this decision by the International Paralympic Committee.”

The games are starting on Friday. According to Reuters, Beijing already has a 71-member Russian team and a 12-member Belarusian team.