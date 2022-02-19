Atlanta beauty supply store robbed for over $15k worth of hair



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

On Friday morning, robbers stormed a beauty supply store in Atlanta and stole hair worth 15,000. Two thieves were caught on camera in surveillance footage as they entered the Joyet Beauty Supply, a black-owned beauty supply store. Before entering the store, the suspects used flashlights to look out the window, possibly trying to find their way into the store.

They later threw a spark plug into the window, breaking through the window. Charis McWurter and Dana Hawkins, co-owners of Joyet Beauty Supply, suspect the two men were looking at the store based on how quickly they were able to pick up the items. They fled with the 15,000 worth of supplies within minutes.

Atlanta police experienced shooting while trying to arrest a gang member

“This is where we think it was intended or planned or they shopped with us before. They came and went in two different ways and they went for expensive things like virgin hair wigs, virgin hair bundles and expensive tools like clippers and trimmers,” Hawkins said. Has done.

Dawkins explained to WAGA that their loss affects not only them as business owners but also the community as a whole.

“It’s a way to get us back,” McHorter said.

“Less than 3% is owned by blacks but about 99% is supported by black customers. So, we wanted to present that you can do it too,” Hawkins explained.

Despite the damage, they want to continue their work as a “community beauty shop.”