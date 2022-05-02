World

Atlanta ‘pedal pub’ driver charged with DUI after crash, 15 injured

The driver of a paddle pub in Atlanta was charged with DUI after 15 people were injured in an accident on Saturday.

The crash happened in Midtown Atlanta on Saturday, and according to Fox 5 Atlanta, the driver had to face a DUI charge and a business permit violation.

A spokesman for the Atlanta Police Department told Gadget Clock Digital that the paddle was trying to turn the pub at the time of the incident, but was moving too fast.

The AOC has launched a viral tweet attacking Texas abortion laws

“It was a single vehicle accident,” the spokesman said. “A ‘paddle pub’ with multiple passengers was trying to negotiate a turn but apparently went too fast and overturned. Several were injured but none were serious.”

The report said 15 of the injured had non-life-threatening injuries.

Jason McClean, chief of the Atlanta Fire Battalion, said it’s not a daily call, but they train for such incidents.

A man at the scene said he saw the shuttle overturn on his side and people rushed to help free the stranded passengers.

“I was just lying in bed, and then I heard several screams,” he said.

