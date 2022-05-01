World

Atlanta pedal pub vehicle rolls over causing ‘mass casualty incident’, 16 injured


Emergency workers responded to the scene of an accident in Atlanta that left more than a dozen people injured.

Wagah-TV reports that a paddle pub has crashed in the Atlanta Midtown area, injuring a total of 16 people.

WAGA

(Fox 5 Atlanta – Rob Direnzo)

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia

“It was a single vehicle accident,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital. “A ‘paddle pub’ with multiple passengers was trying to negotiate a turn but apparently went too fast and overturned. Several were injured but none were serious.”

Check it out for a developing story update

