Atlanta pedal pub vehicle rolls over causing ‘mass casualty incident’, 16 injured



Emergency workers responded to the scene of an accident in Atlanta that left more than a dozen people injured.

Wagah-TV reports that a paddle pub has crashed in the Atlanta Midtown area, injuring a total of 16 people.

“It was a single vehicle accident,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement to Gadget Clock Digital. “A ‘paddle pub’ with multiple passengers was trying to negotiate a turn but apparently went too fast and overturned. Several were injured but none were serious.”

