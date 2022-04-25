Atlanta shooting outside Waffle House leaves five teenagers wounded



Five teenagers were injured in a shooting outside a waffle house in central Atlanta around 10pm on Friday, police said.

Three of the injured were taken to a local hospital from the scene, while two others hit a valet near a gunpoint in the car and were taken to the hospital themselves.

The Atlanta Police Department said Sunday that “at the moment, the incident appears to have been caused by a dispute between the two parties that turned into a gunfight.”

Two teenagers have been arrested for stealing a car from a wallet and charged with stealing a motor vehicle.

Police have received reports of teenagers being shot at on a scooter in the area during the shooting, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Peak said.

Pictures of the scene show dozens of evidence markers outside the Waffle House, as well as several scooters.

Investigators are trying to determine who fired the shots.